Patricia Beliles receives Thurmond award from Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission

The Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission has presented the Hal and Bettye Thurmond Award, its most prestigious annual recognition, to Patricia Beliles for her volunteer work in the community.

The Thurmond award was one of several honors announced Thursday during the commission’s Unity Breakfast at the James E. Bruce Convention Center.

The Rev. Stephen Spicer, a commission board member, said Beliles has mentored numerous individuals struggling to overcome addictions. She also helped establish Micah Mission’s feeding program.

Patricia Beliles holds the Hal and Bettye Thurmond Award presented to her at the 2022 Unity Breakfast. (Facebook photo)

“She has mentored and sponsored numerous individuals who struggle coming out of addiction. Nearly every night of the week you will find her at some event where she is lending her voice of experience, prayers or her time. She also found a way to serve hot meals to those who had no transportation, and started the ministry, Mobile Micah, serving meals around the community to those in need,” the commission noted in remarks prepared for the United Breakfast. “When COVID hit, Mobile Micah was forced to stop the delivery of hot meals. But it didn’t stop her. She simply used her own vehicle, gas, and money to bring meals out. Her van has a new name and is now called Mobile Love.”

Hal and Bettye Thurmond were civil rights leaders in Hopkinsville beginning in the 1950s and the couple helped establish the local Human Rights Commission. They were posthumous inductees to the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame in 2007.

During Thursday’s ceremony, the commission also presented these additional honors:

Volunteer of the Year Award

Charles Turner received the Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of 40-plus years of community service, including leadership at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center and the Focus 21st Century Leadership program.

Standard of Excellence Award

Alisa Barton, operations manager for The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville, received the Standard of Excellence Award. It is named for Bernard Standard, the former executive director of the Human Rights Commission. Barton has worked for Salvation Army for more than 20 years.

County Judge-Executive’s Unity Award

Wynn Radford received the County Judge-Executive’s Unity Award in recognition of his volunteer efforts to bring together several groups that are addressing the needs of tornado victims.

Mayor’s Unity Award

Beta Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority received the Mayor’s Unity Award. The sorority, active for 85 years in Hopkinsville, has an “unwavering commitment” to the community.

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.