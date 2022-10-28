ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter

Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
NBC Miami

Lula's Victory in Brazil Sparks Optimism on Deforestation, With Ramifications for the World

The 77-year-old, who narrowly won Brazil's presidential election Sunday, has vowed to cut deforestation to zero and set new emissions targets. He will face numerous challenges, including the strength of organized crime in the Amazon, gaining political consensus, existing budget commitments and his concurrent pledges to boost economic growth, increase welfare spending and support public services.
NBC Miami

World Needs to Accept the Urgent Need for Fossil Fuel Investment Now, BP CEO Says

"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
NBC Miami

Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High of 10.7% as Growth Slows Sharply

Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...

