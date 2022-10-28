Read full article on original website
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
Wheat Prices Jump by Nearly 6% After Russia Withdraws From Vital Ukrainian Export Deal
Global wheat prices have risen following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain export deal. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 5.7% to $8.77 a bushel, after earlier hitting a high of $8.93 a bushel. Global wheat prices rose sharply Monday following Russia's withdrawal from...
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
Lula's Victory in Brazil Sparks Optimism on Deforestation, With Ramifications for the World
The 77-year-old, who narrowly won Brazil's presidential election Sunday, has vowed to cut deforestation to zero and set new emissions targets. He will face numerous challenges, including the strength of organized crime in the Amazon, gaining political consensus, existing budget commitments and his concurrent pledges to boost economic growth, increase welfare spending and support public services.
1 in 3 Voters Say Fixing the U.S. Economy Should Be Top Priority—Here Are 3 of the Money Issues They Care About Most
This election season, voters are laser-focused on one big issue: the economy. Americans rank inflation as the most important problem facing the U.S., followed by jobs and the overall economy, an October Ipsos/Reuters poll found. In the last year, Americans aimed to go back to dining out, traveling and enjoying...
World Needs to Accept the Urgent Need for Fossil Fuel Investment Now, BP CEO Says
"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High of 10.7% as Growth Slows Sharply
Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...
