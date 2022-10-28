Read full article on original website
William Bailey
3d ago
there is no law in order not in Charlotte Mecklenburg County the only Law and Order is we don't pay the judge they shoot you you don't pay the police the police shoots you ain't a damn thing you can do about it there is no law and Justice you want something done you have to do it yourself then you get Justice
5
lovebug
3d ago
that's crazy I know people getting more time for drugs something not right he's supposed to get life with out parole
6
Jaydy Cahill
3d ago
You are darn right I’m pissed and I don’t even know them. What kind of justice is this, this child’s life was stolen from the world. What right does he have to stay in this world. I pray for the family to get justice and that judge kicked off the bench
3
