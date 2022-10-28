ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Either Leah Cole Allen or Kim Driscoll will be the next lieutenant governor. How do they compare?

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and former State Rep. Leah Cole Allen differ on a number of issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj1qM_0iparLPw00
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll (left) is running with Democrat Maura Healey to be Massachusetts' next lieutenant governor. Leah Cole Allen (right) is running with Republican Geoff Diehl. David L. Ryan/Boston Globe, Steven Senne/Associated Press

Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl are entering the home stretch of their campaigns to succeed Charlie Baker as the next governor of Massachusetts. Through two debates, many interviews, and ubiquitous advertising, residents are learning a lot about Healey and Diehl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjNtt_0iparLPw00

But what of their running mates, the people who are vying to become the state’s next lieutenant governor? Officially, the office does not have a lot of defined responsibilities. According to the state constitution, the lieutenant governor is responsible for stepping into the governor’s shoes if they become unable to perform their duties. The lieutenant governor is also responsible for sitting on the Governor’s Council. This little-known body considers judicial nominations, pardons, and commutations.

The flip side of this lack of defined responsibilities is that those in the position have a lot of freedom to shape the job as they see fit. Karyn Polito, who serves as Baker’s lieutenant governor, spent much of her time in office serving as a liaison between Baker and the cities and towns of Massachusetts.

What would Democrat Kim Driscoll and Republican Leah Cole Allen bring to the office? Read on for a breakdown of each candidate.

Leah Cole Allen

Running alongside Geoff Diehl is Leah Cole Allen, a former state representative from Peabody. Allen is also a former nurse, who said she lost her job for not complying with COVID vaccine mandates. The topic of government overreach, especially as it applies to pandemic-era rules, has been central to Allen’s platform since she first announced her intention to run for lieutenant governor in March.

In fact, Allen said that the mandate and her subsequent termination were deciding factors when figuring out if she wanted to get back into politics.

“I am faced with losing my job over not complying with the COVID-vaccine mandates,” Allen said at the time, according to WGBH. “It makes me want to get involved again.”

Allen became a state representative in 2013, when she was in her mid-20’s. She worked as a full-time nurse before being elected, and continued in the profession part-time while holding office, according to The Salem News. When she resigned in 2015, Allen said she never intended for politics to be a lifelong career, and that she wanted to return to nursing full-time.

She began working at Beverly Hospital in 2017, and stayed there until going on maternity leave last fall. Before then, according to The Salem News, Allen declined to comply with the hospital’s employee vaccine mandate, partly because of her pregnancy. She said that she believes people should have a choice regarding getting vaccinated, and that that decision should not be tied to employment.

“I think anyone who wants to get a vaccine is free to do so, and I encourage them to do so,” Allen said during an August debate with Kate Campanale, another Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. “We are anti-mandate because the government should not be involved in your health care decisions, and anytime that the government tries to make you choose between your job or making a personal medical decision, to me, that’s a red flag for government overreach and it shouldn’t be tolerated.”

Although the lieutenant governor candidates were not officially tied to gubernatorial candidates until after their primary victories, Allen ran on an unofficial ticket with Diehl since her initial announcement. Together, they pitched a more conservative platform than Campanale and Chris Doughty, who ran against Diehl in the primary.

Allen won a narrow victory over Campanale in September, garnering 52.3% of the vote to Campanale’s 47.7%.

During the primary election season, Allen campaigned on a platform of pushing back against “a government that is increasingly powerful.”

On the topic of education, Allen stated on her website that “kids shouldn’t be in masks, and schools shouldn’t be teaching a curriculum based on a political agenda.” Allen also said that she believes parents should have a greater impact on the education process.

Allen also pushed a message of fiscal responsibility, defining that as “a government that operates efficiently and taxes sparingly.” She is opposed to the potential “millionaire’s tax” that is on the ballot this fall. If passed, this would levy an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, which would be put toward education and transportation.

Allen said she is opposed to the tax because it risks causing top earners to leave the state.

“These are the job creators here in our state,” she said during the debate with Campanale. “We can’t have them leaving.”

Kim Driscoll

The current mayor of Salem, Kim Driscoll is campaigning on the message that she has extensive experience in government and knows how to get things accomplished.

Driscoll truly broke into municipal government when she became Chief Legal Counsel for Chelsea in 1998. The city was emerging at the time from state receivership, which was spurred by fiscal mismanagement and corruption. As Driscoll tells it, she was an essential part of the team that turned Chelsea around as it steered a new path into the future.

Just a year later, in 1999, Driscoll ran for and won a seat on the Salem City Council. She stepped down from the role in 2003 due to frustrations with “petty political games.” Driscoll ran for mayor in 2005, and was first considered an underdog before prevailing on a crowded ticket. She became the first woman to be elected Mayor of Salem, and has held the position continuously since her election.

Driscoll’s experience in municipal government appears to have forged a connection with Polito. At a Harvard event last month, Polito spoke on the importance of being a liaison between municipalities and the state government.

During her comments, as reported by CommonWealth Magazine, Polito alluded to Driscoll’s experience helping the Baker administration create an initiative that offered financial aid to cities and towns that pledged to follow best practices.

“There’s no doubt that there is a candidate that is a mayor that’s running for office and served on our advisory group early on when forming the community compact and has insight into best practices and good government at the local level,” Polito said at the event, according to CommonWealth.

Polito did not officially endorse Driscoll, but did say that local experience was an added bonus and that the ability to forge relationships with local officials was critically important.

Driscoll has extolled the virtues of state government, saying that she knows how important it is in breaking down the barriers between communities so that local officials can enact meaningful change.

“State government is responsible for providing resources and breaking down systematic barriers. On the local level, we need the state to be a real partner in our efforts to enact meaningful change. While grassroots organizing in our communities can propel us forward, the state must be the one to provide the resources and regional vision needed to have a true impact,” Driscoll wrote in response to a prompt from Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey.

Driscoll cites examples that show how cities and towns don’t have independent authority in many areas. This, she said, includes things like regional ballot initiatives and multi-community transportation investments.

Driscoll hopes to give communities “more autonomy” in making decisions that could benefit their entire region. She would push for the state government to incentivize municipalities to create initiatives that tackle problems like environmental justice and affordable housing.

On the topic of COVID vaccine mandates, Driscoll pushed for vaccination mandates for all municipal and school employees in Salem, as well as for entry into gyms, bars, and restaurants, according to Patch. Driscoll also said she was “open” to a vaccine mandate for Salem students. A vaccine mandate was put in place for students participating in “high-respiration” extracurricular activities.

Comments / 7

nope
3d ago

Where diehl will be the choice for governor, there’s no question that Allen will be the choice for lieutenant governor. Two strong pro Massachusetts leaders

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday

Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
BOSTON, MA
Education Next

Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters

The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Healey voices support for Question 1 and Question 4 at Roxbury rally

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running to become governor of the state, is among those supporting Question 1 and Question 4 on the statewide ballot. Healey, a Democrat, was among the ballot questions' supporters who rallied outside the Dudley Cafe in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

This election is turning point for Massachusetts, women

THE MASSACHUSETTS CONSTITUTION is the world’s oldest governing document that remains in effect today. In writing it, John Adams must have had in mind his wife Abigail’s letter, asking him to “remember the ladies.” That ideal certainly matches the Constitution’s eloquent definition of “the body politic” as “a social compact, by which the whole people covenants with each citizen.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Dunkin’ locations settle child labor violations

The Westford Group, Inc. racked up over 1,200 child labor law violations across 14 Dunkin' locations. A Massachusetts management company was slammed with a hefty fine after the attorney general’s office found over 1,200 child labor violations in its Dunkin’ locations. The Westford Group, Inc., and its president...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

GoLocalProv Endorsement: Second Congressional District

The race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District seat pits state General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, the Democrat, against former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, the Republican. While the two candidates are starkly different, the outcome of this race will probably have no role in which party will run the U.S....
RHODE ISLAND STATE
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
Boston

The 2022 race for Massachusetts attorney general, explained

It's democrat Andrea Campbell vs. republican Jay McMahon. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will decide who should fill the shoes left by Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for Massachusetts governor. Voters have two choices: Healey’s own chosen successor, democrat and former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell, and republican...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Healey Endorses Buckley for Barnstable County Sheriff

HYANNIS – Attorney General and Democrat candidate for governor Maura Healey has endorsed fellow Democrat Donna Buckley for Barnstable County Sheriff. Healey said that Buckley is committed to fighting the opioid epidemic in the region, as well as supporting rehabilitation and treatment for those suffering from substance use disorders.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WNAW 94.7

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy