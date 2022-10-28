Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving relief within weeks, despite court challenge

NEW YORK — The Biden administration is looking at other areas for student debt relief while the legal battle over its broader loan forgiveness plays out in appeals court. The Department of Education announced a plan Tuesday that will bring most loans for public servants closer to forgiveness. New changes will simplify the public service loan forgiveness program helping teachers, public defenders and other public sector workers with their student debt. The program, known as PSLF, started in 2007 but red tape and restrictions have denied relief to many borrowers.

