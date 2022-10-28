The priorities Richmond's new police chief has for the department

RICHMOND, Va. -- Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards made his first public comments since being appointed for the job at an event on Thursday night.

Following Gerald Smith's resignation, Richmond's chief administrator hired Edwards for the role. Edwards is no stranger to the department after serving in numerous areas of the department over the last 20-plus years.

Edwards made his first public comments at the police department's community pop-up trunk or treat in the Highland Springs neighborhood. Edwards said the department has been doing its best over the last couple of days, laying out expectations and plans while also listening to concerns from staff.

He also discussed some of his priorities, including combating gun violence and increasing department morale.

“I love this community and I love the Richmond Police Department and we are going to do our best to continue with the community policing model and crime-fighting strategies that have worked in the past and come up with the news to address concerns,” Edwards said.

Edwards also expressed the importance of the department's interaction with the community, saying he wants officers to interact with the community not just when tragedy occurs.

When asked if he’d stay in the role permanently, Edwards said he hadn’t even thought of it, adding he was glad the city was doing a national search and stated he wants to do his best to help the department.

The city said a nationwide search is underway for the next chief, though have not said how long they expect this to take.