WBBJ
Positive Living Group invites community to fall festival
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Positive Living Group, housed in Jackson, is an organization that works with families and individuals through a variety of counseling and more. On Sunday afternoon, their parking lot was opened up to host over 40 vendors and 30 volunteers to engage children and families. Twana...
WBBJ
Annual Fall Fest returns to local church
JACKSON, Tenn.–Fall festivals are a time for families to gather and enjoy rides, community and good food. One church opened its doors to host an event with that as the emphasis. “Doing an event like this gives us an opportunity to reach out to people, and well probably, and...
WBBJ
The Miracle Church hosts its first trunk-or-treat
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One local church hosted their inaugural Trunk or Treat for families to come out and have a good time in a safe environment. The Miracle Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, in Humboldt, showered people with love, candy and hay as some enjoyed the hayride, bouncy house and the candy that various people had donated to the event.
WBBJ
Jackson church prepares to celebrate its rich heritage
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church gets ready to host an annual event. The First Presbyterian Church here in Jackson is having its event, Kirkin of the Tartans on Sunday, November 6. All participants of the event will be able to display their Scottish pride by laying tartan plaid in...
WBBJ
Union students to set out for 2022 Day of Remembrance
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a local college will get involved with the community in a powerful way. Union University will host their annual Campus and Community Day of Remembrance and Service event. This is a day where Union cancels classes and encourages students to go out into West...
WBBJ
Community members take a walk for heart health
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special walk takes place at local school’s football stadium. Saturday, members of the community gathered together at the University School of Jackson for a Heart Walk. There were activities for all ages starting off with a dance party. There were also special recognitions for...
WBBJ
Waste convenience centers to close early starting Nov. 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hours at Madison County’s solid waste convenience centers are changing. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, all of the centers will begin to close at 5 p.m., according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. The department says this change will continue into January, and that...
WBBJ
JMC Library announces November program
JACKSON, Tenn. –JMC Library and the Friends of the Library announce November program. According to information from the Jackson Madison County Library, next month the Friends of the Library will host a special book review program. Friend of the JMC Library member, Melissa Moore will host a book review...
WBBJ
Event brings Halloween fun to Conger Park
JACKSON, Tenn. –Trunk or treat hosted by local business. The Urban Defense Gun Club hosted a Trunk or Treat on Saturday. It was a great turnout with food and refreshments served at the event. The event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The President of the Urban Defense...
WBBJ
City of Jackson to host two Women’s Self Defense classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department and Jackson Parks and Recreation are partnering to make the city a little safer, including increasing lighting and adding blue light emergency boxes in local parks. But they are also hosting Women’s Self-Defense classes. “Safety is paramount in this day and age....
WBBJ
USJ announces dates for its 2022 Holiday Mart
JACKSON, Tenn. – Shoppers get ready. Holiday Mart is coming soon!. The University School of Jackson has announced the dates for one of its biggest annual fundraising events. USJ’s Holiday Mart will take place on November 18-20 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson. The three day...
WBBJ
Families are falling for fun at Green Acres Farm
MILAN, Tenn. –A farm in a West Tennessee town has a pumpkin patch that is guaranteed to offer a fun day. In Milan, at Green Acres Farm there’s all kinds of activities for the family to enjoy, and this place is an overall fun, good time. Green Acres...
WBBJ
Music festival gives back to those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local business holds a music festival for the homeless community. It’s that time of the year once again! On Saturday, Third Eye Curiosities, owner Hunter Cross teamed up with Area Relief Ministries and RIFA to have the annual Krewfest event. “Today, we are throwing the...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct held 'Trunk or Treat' event
With Halloween on the horizon, the Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday. An eclectic mix of costumes were present — from zombie football players to creatures unknown to the average onlooker. Still, they all lined up to get buckets of free candy that...
WBBJ
Crowd favorite revisits Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 7th season of Dancing With the Stars returns to Jackson. The event brings awareness and donations to the STAR Center, who help people with disabilities. The event has been a crowd favorite, as it brings people together, to eat, give to charity, and watch dance routines for a good cause.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/28/22 – 10/31/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/31/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Mr. James Lee Hines
Mr. James Lee Hines, 75, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Stanton. Interment will be in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Good Hope Baptist Church.
wnbjtv.com
Madison County Sheriff's Department shares tips for parents to avoid a scare this Halloween
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Costumes aren’t the only scary thing on Halloween, Trick or Treating itself can be dangerous. That’s why the Madison County Sheriff’s Department says it’s important to do it safely. “Kids under a certain age need to obviously be with their parents and not...
whopam.com
Trenton PD seeking community’s help to obtain grant money
Trenton Police Chief Henry Hamlett is asking for the public to vote for that town’s department to receive grant funding. The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 to the top eight vote-receiving agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit. You can vote on the Aftermath...
WBBJ
Summer Dawn Bertram
Summer Dawn Bertram, age 42, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at her home. Summer was born December 21, 1979 in Berrien Springs, Michigan, the daughter of Catherine Wardlow Bertram and the late Jerrold Alan Bertram. She owned her own residential cleaning service and enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. Summer loved her family and her favorite color was purple.
