Erin Brockovich tells Marine veterans Camp Lejeune poisoned water was 'a coverup'
In 2007, Mike Partain was diagnosed with breast cancer. His doctors said his diagnosis was an anomaly — at 39, he only has a 0.005% chance of developing the cancer. Soon after he underwent a mastectomy, he learned what is likely the cause of the rare diagnosis: He was conceived and born at Camp Lejeune in 1968, where his parents were unaware the water they were drinking and bathing in was laced with toxic chemicals. ...
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Texas Pete hot sauce sued after consumer learns product is made in North Carolina
A California man claims that hot sauce maker Texas Pete is using false advertising to sell its sauce after he learned the product was made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force lieutenant colonel who assaulted daughter faces court
An ex-Air Force lieutenant colonel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey faced a court-martial before the military’s top court yesterday. Former Lt. Col. Norbert King II, previously of the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, was charged with sexual assault and committing a sexual act upon a minor, according to court documents.
North Carolina judge sends prospective juror to jail for refusing to wear mask in mask-optional courthouse
A North Carolina man was remanded to jail for refusing a judges order to wear a mask despite the lack of statewide or local mandates or laws.
KVUE
Judge sentences Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Texas family of five was sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Dawn and Thomas Munn received a 14-day prison sentence and their three adult children were given probation and some home confinement, CBS News reported. The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
North Carolina Sheriff Resigns After Shocking, Racist Comments About Black Employees
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene was recorded saying racial slurs not long after he took office.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
At least 12 police officers shot, some killed, in violent week across US
It was a violent week across the United States, notably for police officers, after at least 12 in law enforcement were shot in cities spanning coast to coast — leaving at least five of them dead in Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada, and North Carolina. "We are seeing violence against law...
abovethelaw.com
South Carolina Court Orders Mark Meadows To Tell Georgia Prosecutor About That Funny Time He Tried To Steal An Election
MAGA world loves to hand out subpoenas. But when they’re the recipients of an invitation to come in and explain themselves under oath, well … not so much. Predictably, the response to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s demand that Trump surrogates come in and testify about their actions to overturn Georgia’s election results and hand the state’s 16 electoral votes to Donald Trump has been a massive, collective tantrum.
AOL Corp
Parents of teen accused of fatally shooting 5 in North Carolina, say they are 'overcome with grief'
The parents of the 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother and four adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, said in a statement released Tuesday that they are “overcome with grief.”. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow," said the parents, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of...
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Halloween Display of Man Hanging From a Tree in North Carolina Sparks Controversy
This Halloween display was a little too much for community residents. A controversial Halloween display in a family’s yard in Harnett County, North Carolina, was taken down after it was spotted and shared by hundreds of people on Facebook. WRAL reports that the display appeared to be a full-dressed...
Georgia authorities and FBI believe they will find a missing toddler's remains in a landfill
Dozens of law enforcement personnel are searching a large landfill in Chatham County, Georgia, where authorities believe they will find the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing for about two weeks.
Navy veteran, off-duty police officer among victims in N.C. shooting
An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away.
Kittens born inside cockpit of display jet at North Carolina aviation museum
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Aviation Museum had a pleasant surprise last week when it found kittens had been born in one of its jets. The museum said a stray cat who roams the area had kittens in a T-33 Shooting Star, a Cold War jet trainer on display at the museum, according to WSOC-TV.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon: Police link baby to 'specific dumpster,' portion of landfill
Georgia's Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday investigators had “entered a new phase in the search for Quinton Simon,” who has been missing since Oct. 5.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
