Jacksonville, NC

Star News

Erin Brockovich tells Marine veterans Camp Lejeune poisoned water was 'a coverup'

In 2007, Mike Partain was diagnosed with breast cancer. His doctors said his diagnosis was an anomaly — at 39, he only has a 0.005% chance of developing the cancer.   Soon after he underwent a mastectomy, he learned what is likely the cause of the rare diagnosis: He was conceived and born at Camp Lejeune in 1968, where his parents were unaware the water they were drinking and bathing in was laced with toxic chemicals.   ...
WILMINGTON, NC
MilitaryTimes

Air Force lieutenant colonel who assaulted daughter faces court

An ex-Air Force lieutenant colonel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey faced a court-martial before the military’s top court yesterday. Former Lt. Col. Norbert King II, previously of the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, was charged with sexual assault and committing a sexual act upon a minor, according to court documents.
LAKEHURST, NJ
KVUE

Judge sentences Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — A Texas family of five was sentenced on Wednesday for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Dawn and Thomas Munn received a 14-day prison sentence and their three adult children were given probation and some home confinement, CBS News reported. The Munn family from Borger, Texas, was among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
BORGER, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

At least 12 police officers shot, some killed, in violent week across US

It was a violent week across the United States, notably for police officers, after at least 12 in law enforcement were shot in cities spanning coast to coast — leaving at least five of them dead in Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada, and North Carolina. "We are seeing violence against law...
RALEIGH, NC
abovethelaw.com

South Carolina Court Orders Mark Meadows To Tell Georgia Prosecutor About That Funny Time He Tried To Steal An Election

MAGA world loves to hand out subpoenas. But when they’re the recipients of an invitation to come in and explain themselves under oath, well … not so much. Predictably, the response to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s demand that Trump surrogates come in and testify about their actions to overturn Georgia’s election results and hand the state’s 16 electoral votes to Donald Trump has been a massive, collective tantrum.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC

