Mosley falls in heartbreaking title game to Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – After leading 21-7 at the half, the Mosley football team fell in a 28-21 heartbreaker to Niceville for the Class 4S District 2 championship.
The Dolphins fall to 5-4 and will host Choctawhatchee on Friday, November 4.
