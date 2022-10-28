ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Mosley falls in heartbreaking title game to Niceville

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzICf_0ipapyKV00

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – After leading 21-7 at the half, the Mosley football team fell in a 28-21 heartbreaker to Niceville for the Class 4S District 2 championship.

The Dolphins fall to 5-4 and will host Choctawhatchee on Friday, November 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Holmes County’s Goodman wins golf region title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, (WMBB) – Holmes County sophomore Savannah Goodman shot par (72) at the 1A Region 1 golf tournament in Jacksonville, which was good for the individual region title. With the win, Goodman punched her ticket to the 2022 FHSAA State Championship Tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, which is set to take place November, 7-16. Goodman […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
ssrnews.com

Navarre Takes Back Beach Bowl Trophy with 28-24 Win Over Gulf Breeze

Ethan Newman (holding trophy) and the Raiders celebrate the return of the Publix Beach Bowl Cup after their 28-24 victory in Gulf Breeze. (Photo by Stuart Camp) The Navarre Raiders claimed three wins in Friday night’s 28-24 victory in Gulf Breeze. First, and foremost, there’s the Publix Beach Bowl...
GULF BREEZE, FL
WMBB

Scholar Athlete of the Week — Will Smiley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bay’s Will Smiley. In his junior season, just two weeks in will tore his ACL, ending his season, just as it was getting started. “The setback was was I really it was very depressing, you know, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Blountstown earns revenge over Port St. Joe at home

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team earned revenge over Port St. Joe, winning 42-14 at home and taking the SSAC North League Championship. Blountstown improved to 6-4 and will have the week ahead of the playoffs. Port St. Joe fell to 7-2 and will visit Florida A&M High School on Friday, November 4.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Two local players on World Series rosters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Rutherford baseball player, Nick Nelson called up for the Phillies and Gulf Coast Baseball alum Will Smith on the Astros roster. Nelson was added to the World Series roster just ahead of Game 1, the pitcher was on the NLDS roster but did not make an appearance. Over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
WMBB

Majette Monster Mash Tournament in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Disc Golf Club hosted the third annual ‘Majette Monster Mash’ on Saturday. The tournament is the longest running Halloween disc golf tournament in Northwest Florida. 90 athletes from multiple states competed. There were 18 holes in the tournament with a shotgun start. There were three layouts for […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay downs Rutherford, earns county and district title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay football team shut out Rutherford 34-0 at home, picking up their first county and district title in the same season since 2004. Bay improved to 8-1 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 4. Rutherford fell to 1-8 and will visit Bozeman on Friday, November 4. WATCH: Bay […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Sneads comes from behind to beat Holmes County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team earned their second win over Holmes County this season, 40-30 at home in the SSAC matchup. The Pirates improved to 9-0 and will visit Freeport on Friday, November 4. The Blue Devils fell to 5-4 and will host Destin on Friday, November 4.
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Mosley sweeps Gainesville, advances to region semifinal

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team dominated Gainseville in the opening round of the playoffs, winning 3-0 and advancing to the Class 6A Region Semifinal. The Dolphins improved to 21-5 and will visit Gulf Breeze on Saturday in the region semifinal.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Freeport linebacker living up to his name

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Freeport senior linebacker Tracker Thomaston is first in his class and second in all classifications for tackles in Florida, averaging 16.4 per game. “Like his nickname, ‘Track’ is a perfect name for a linebacker,” Freeport defensive coordinator Owen Cole said. “He’s tracking down the ball every time.” Through eight games, Thomaston […]
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Bozeman rolls in SSAC showdown with Liberty County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman football team rolled past Liberty County 35-7 at home in the SSAC matchup on Thursday night. Bozeman improved to 4-5 and will host Rutherford on Friday, November 4. Liberty County fell to 4-5 and will host Jefferson County on Friday, November 4.
BOZEMAN, MT
WMBB

Rutherford enters season with sky-high expectations

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Coming off a historic 2021-2022 season, the Rutherford girls’ basketball team enters this winter with sky-high expectations. The Rams introduced first-year head coach, Tony Davis, to the program in April. He’ll have big shoes to fill following behind former head coach Jasmine Threatt, who led the Rams in the previous three […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Mosley to visit Niceville, compete for district title

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team is preparing for one of the most difficult road environments in the southeast, as they are set to battle Niceville for a district championship. The Dolphins, 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, will visit the Eagles, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district play, competing for […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Seven local volleyball teams make FHSAA playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 volleyball playoff brackets on Saturday, and since, some local teams have changed their match start times. Class 4A Region 1: South Walton will host Keystone Heights in the region quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 25, at 6:00 p.m. CST. 6A Region 1: Mosley will host Gainesville […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast puts on youth softball and baseball clinic

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast softball and baseball teams have spent their last week of the fall season passing on skills to the next generation, completely free of charge. The clinic has been taking place at Cain Griffin Park in Lynn Haven, open to all local boys and girls wanting to participate. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Chipley Bugle

Ida Marie Pettis Obit

Marie was born on November 14, 1956 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd Gay Sr. and Ida Mae (McKinney) Gay. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was of the Christian Faith. Marie loved spending time fishing and rocking on the front porch with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for her amazing banana pudding. Most of all Marie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

“Zoo Boo” a big hit at Zoo World this Halloweekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local kids got to trick-or-treat on the wild side this Halloweekend. Costumed kids followed a path filled with candy and creatures at Zoo World’s annual “Zoo Boo” trick-or-treat trail. Around 30 local vendors set up along the path to give out candy and promote their business. Zoo World […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
utv44.com

Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy