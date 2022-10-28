ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

pahomepage.com

Washington has career game in Ohio State loss

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 44-31 loss to no. 2 Ohio State at home is a tough pill to swallow. It can be hard to see the forest through the trees. There are some really positive takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ sixth-straight loss to the Buckeyes– Penn State’s defense played well, but Parker Washington played best.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Turnovers serves as the kiss of death for Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Winning football games in the Big Ten East is already hard enough. Penn State didn’t help themselves in Saturday’s loss to Ohio State, where the Nittany Lions turned the ball over four times. Sean Clifford accounted for all four turnovers, a fumble...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Penn State and Indiana to kickoff at 3:30 on ABC

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s week 10 matchup at Indiana will kickoff at 3:30 pm on ABC. The Nittany Lions will look to rebound after a 44-31 loss to Ohio State, while the Hoosier head into the game coming off their bye and look to end their five game losing streak.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Follow Along: Penn State host no. 2 Ohio State

Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State and Ohio State. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
pahomepage.com

Nittany Nation Gameday: Ohio State

A week after blowing out Minnesota, Penn State host to harness it’s fans an upset no. 2 Ohio State. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week’s show features a one-on-one interview with NBC 4’s Jerod Smalley, and a feature on TikTok star Katie Feeney.
COLUMBUS, OH

