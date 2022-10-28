ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WKRC

Man injured in Colerain crash dies a week later

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A person died nearly a week after a crash in Colerain Township. Police say two vehicles collided just before 7 a.m. on October 24 at Colerain Avenue and Banning Road. Two people were trapped. Crews rescued them and took them to the hospital. One of...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police receive grant to help hire dozens of new officers

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new federal grant from the Department of Justice means dozens more officers will be hired for Cincinnati Police. The city says the grant for more than $6 million will add 50 more police officers. It's not clear how quickly Cincinnati could see the increase in numbers on the street.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local researchers looking for volunteers for new flu vaccine

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new type of flu vaccine could soon be going into arms. Local researchers are looking for volunteers to test it. Given the recent rise in hospitalizations, it might be a good thing. It is the combination of the flu, the respiratory virus RSV and COVID-19 that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
DAYTON, KY
WKRC

Man killed in early morning shooting in Northside

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Northside turned fatal early Monday morning. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said Tyrese Woodkins, was shot at about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Kirby Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Woman shot and killed while driving in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was shot and killed while she was driving in Avondale on Monday. Police say she was shot on Reading Road near Linton at about 2:30 p.m. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis said the woman's vehicle then struck another vehicle and came to a stop.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local police deliver candy for kids and adults with disabilities

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Most of the Tri-state will be holding trick-or-treat Monday night. Some local police departments are making sure everyone enjoys Halloween. Loveland Police, Hamilton Township Police and Pierce Township Police will become “candy police” to deliver treats to any children and adults with developmental disabilities or special needs who live in city and township limits.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Large police presence surrounds Middletown High School after false threat

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A large police presence surrounded Middletown High School Sunday evening after someone reported a threat of violence. Authorities determined the threat was not credible, and there was no danger. Another Butler County high school apparently received a similar post. Middletown City Schools announced that it has...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Man seriously injured in Union Township highway crash

UNION TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - Ohio State Highway Patrol agents are investigating a crash that happened in Union Township Saturday. Emergency units were called to the scene on I-75 near Milford Parkway around 7:30 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed a car was driving north when it became disabled. It was then...
UNION, OH
WKRC

The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of having gun, marijuana in car with 10-year-old nephew

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A North College Hill man was arrested for allegedly leaving a loaded gun in the vacinity of his young nephew in a car. Lamar Harris isn't allowed to even possess a gun due to previous convictions. Police said they pulled Harris over on East Galbraith Road in...
AMBERLEY, OH
WKRC

Halloween 'Brews and Boos' takes over Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - "Brews and Boos" took over Newport on the Levee Saturday night. People wore their best spooky costumes, and enjoyed live music and entertainment from a DJ. Some people even brought their pets in costumes, too. Restaurants also offered drink specials.
NEWPORT, KY

