Kaweah Health pediatrician explains RSV cases spike

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Hospitals nationwide, including some here in the Valley, are seeing a dramatic increase in RSV cases among children.

Respiration Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a respiratory illness with mild cold-like symptoms.

Children are at risk of severe infections because their immune systems are still developing.

Dr. Saba Khalid, a pediatrician at Kaweah Health Medical Group in Visalia joined Eyewitness News to talk about the reason behind the spike in RSV cases.

“The spike is happening basically because for the last couple of years, due to the pandemic, the schools were closed, daycares were closed, people were isolating so there was a cohort of children that were not exposed to everything that was going around. So now there’s a whole bunch of children that are being exposed to respiratory viruses which can be pretty bad in smaller babies, specifically the premature infants… RSV basically attacks everybody but the children are most importantly hurt.” Dr. Saba Khalid

