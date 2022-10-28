ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Kaweah Health pediatrician explains RSV cases spike

By Isaiah Varela
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48A5cg_0ipapCOz00

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Hospitals nationwide, including some here in the Valley, are seeing a dramatic increase in RSV cases among children.

Respiration Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a respiratory illness with mild cold-like symptoms.

Children are at risk of severe infections because their immune systems are still developing.

Dr. Saba Khalid, a pediatrician at Kaweah Health Medical Group in Visalia joined Eyewitness News to talk about the reason behind the spike in RSV cases.

“The spike is happening basically because for the last couple of years, due to the pandemic, the schools were closed, daycares were closed, people were isolating so there was a cohort of children that were not exposed to everything that was going around. So now there’s a whole bunch of children that are being exposed to respiratory viruses which can be pretty bad in smaller babies, specifically the premature infants… RSV basically attacks everybody but the children are most importantly hurt.”

Dr. Saba Khalid
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Avian flu detected at Roeding Park; zoo being cautious

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two waterfowl have died due to avian influenza (HPAI) at Roeding Park, according to the City of Fresno. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been monitoring the virus for several months and back in July, they decided to take precautionary measures to protect their birds. The Bird Show is still on pause, […]
FRESNO, CA
actionnews5.com

Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The Halloween dangers drivers and pedestrians need to know

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Whether you’re driving, trick or treating or chaperoning on Halloween night, police officers in the Central Valley have a few things they want you to keep in mind. “Try to go in a well-lit area, try to plan your route with your child…always lower speed when there’s that potential for a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 babies laid to rest thanks to local non-profit

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three babies whose lives were cut tragically short, are now in their final resting place thanks to a local non-profit. The Garden of Innocence Project makes sure abandoned and identified children who pass away receive a loving goodbye. Because of their generous efforts, three baby boys were laid to rest Saturday at […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man sentenced for plan to sell fentanyl pills in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sentenced to prison time for planning to sell fentanyl with his brother, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Monday, officials said 20-year-old Isaiah Garcia was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl. Between October and December 2020, investigators […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 abandoned babies to be laid to rest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burial ceremony will be held for three abandoned babies in Fresno County on Saturday morning. The Garden of Innocence will be holding the ceremony for three babies named Jaxson, Race, and Sean at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery, located at 1411 W. Belmont Avenue. The ceremonies are held twice […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How to keep your Trick or Treater safe this Halloween

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley families are getting ready to celebrate Halloween by continuing the tradition of trick-or-treating. Whether you are going out with your little ones or staying home and greeting eager kids looking for treats, the American Red Cross has some safety tips to make sure everyone has a safe and fun Halloween. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno election officials investigating claims of voter fraud ahead of midterms

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With election day just eight days away, the Fresno County clerk’s office is warning against voter intimidation and fraud. Local election officials are rolling out plans to crack down on voter intimidation and ballot fraud ahead of the midterms. “We do have several cases that we’re investigating right now in conjunction […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia Unified urges teens to seek higher education

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local university is partnering with Visalia Unified to offer a pathway to higher education.  Visalia Unified students are being offered automatic enrollment by UC Merced. The school district says this program is a game-changer for students.  The partnership between Visalia Unified and UC Merced is to encourage more students to strive for higher […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares

The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy