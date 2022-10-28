Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
Turnovers serves as the kiss of death for Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Winning football games in the Big Ten East is already hard enough. Penn State didn’t help themselves in Saturday’s loss to Ohio State, where the Nittany Lions turned the ball over four times. Sean Clifford accounted for all four turnovers, a fumble...
pahomepage.com
Follow Along: Penn State host no. 2 Ohio State
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State and Ohio State. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
pahomepage.com
Washington has career game in Ohio State loss
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 44-31 loss to no. 2 Ohio State at home is a tough pill to swallow. It can be hard to see the forest through the trees. There are some really positive takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ sixth-straight loss to the Buckeyes– Penn State’s defense played well, but Parker Washington played best.
pahomepage.com
Nittany Nation Gameday: Ohio State
A week after blowing out Minnesota, Penn State host to harness it’s fans an upset no. 2 Ohio State. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week’s show features a one-on-one interview with NBC 4’s Jerod Smalley, and a feature on TikTok star Katie Feeney.
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
Mr. Sticky’s ‘Extremely Addictive’ Buns are Coming to Hampden Township
The new outpost, which is slated to open later this winter, has been a long time coming for local franchisee Philip Stuck.
abc27.com
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
Child struck by mom, falls down steps
Woodward Township, Pa. — A Linden woman allegedly struck a young boy, causing him to fall down porch steps. Chelsie Elizabeth Sabatino hit her boyfriend before striking the child, police said. The 9-year-old boy, along with two other children, fled from the home and were taken in by a neighbor who then called 911, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Sabatino smelled of alcohol as Trooper Taylor Arnold interviewed her...
PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Jewel Box shop is a longtime gem in Newport’s downtown
Jackie Reisinger, a Newport native, discovered her love of jewelry as a child rifling through her grandmother’s jewelry box. The jewelry she secretly donned was given to her grandmother when she was a child and purchased from the same shop where Reisinger later worked before becoming a co-owner. Now,...
Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
pahomepage.com
Deadly Sunbury fire under investigation
Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly …. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly fun. 2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp. 2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp. Police investigating deadly morning crash. Police investigating deadly morning crash. Luzerne County Bureau of Elections debuts new ballot-sorting …. Luzerne...
Deadly fire takes two lives in Sunbury
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday afternoon, flames erupted on the 300 block of Walnut Street near South 4th Street. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, crews were called to a fire that broke out taking two lives, according to the Northumberland 911 dispatchers. 911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness News that the fire was extinguished […]
'I was terrified I’d end up dead if he came back' | Cumberland County man sentenced for domestic abuse
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Lower Allen Township man was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault in August. David Peffley Jr., 38, was sentenced to three to six years in a state correctional facility after a November 2021 domestic violence altercation.
