State College, PA

pahomepage.com

Turnovers serves as the kiss of death for Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Winning football games in the Big Ten East is already hard enough. Penn State didn’t help themselves in Saturday’s loss to Ohio State, where the Nittany Lions turned the ball over four times. Sean Clifford accounted for all four turnovers, a fumble...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Follow Along: Penn State host no. 2 Ohio State

Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State and Ohio State. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
pahomepage.com

Washington has career game in Ohio State loss

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 44-31 loss to no. 2 Ohio State at home is a tough pill to swallow. It can be hard to see the forest through the trees. There are some really positive takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ sixth-straight loss to the Buckeyes– Penn State’s defense played well, but Parker Washington played best.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Nittany Nation Gameday: Ohio State

A week after blowing out Minnesota, Penn State host to harness it’s fans an upset no. 2 Ohio State. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week’s show features a one-on-one interview with NBC 4’s Jerod Smalley, and a feature on TikTok star Katie Feeney.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAJ

Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
ALTOONA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Child struck by mom, falls down steps

Woodward Township, Pa. — A Linden woman allegedly struck a young boy, causing him to fall down porch steps. Chelsie Elizabeth Sabatino hit her boyfriend before striking the child, police said. The 9-year-old boy, along with two other children, fled from the home and were taken in by a neighbor who then called 911, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Sabatino smelled of alcohol as Trooper Taylor Arnold interviewed her...
LINDEN, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
DUBOIS, PA
PennLive.com

Jewel Box shop is a longtime gem in Newport’s downtown

Jackie Reisinger, a Newport native, discovered her love of jewelry as a child rifling through her grandmother’s jewelry box. The jewelry she secretly donned was given to her grandmother when she was a child and purchased from the same shop where Reisinger later worked before becoming a co-owner. Now,...
NEWPORT, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of assaulting several police officers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man faces a slew of felony charges after he allegedly punched, head-butted and bit different officers in addition to trying to disarm one of them. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 27, after police responded to a report of a man running around banging on doors in the area […]
ALTOONA, PA
pahomepage.com

Deadly Sunbury fire under investigation

Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly …. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly fun. 2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp. 2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp. Police investigating deadly morning crash. Police investigating deadly morning crash. Luzerne County Bureau of Elections debuts new ballot-sorting …. Luzerne...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Deadly fire takes two lives in Sunbury

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday afternoon, flames erupted on the 300 block of Walnut Street near South 4th Street. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, crews were called to a fire that broke out taking two lives, according to the Northumberland 911 dispatchers. 911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness News that the fire was extinguished […]
SUNBURY, PA

