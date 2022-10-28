Woodward Township, Pa. — A Linden woman allegedly struck a young boy, causing him to fall down porch steps. Chelsie Elizabeth Sabatino hit her boyfriend before striking the child, police said. The 9-year-old boy, along with two other children, fled from the home and were taken in by a neighbor who then called 911, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Sabatino smelled of alcohol as Trooper Taylor Arnold interviewed her...

LINDEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO