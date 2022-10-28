ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio’s Muertosfest

Lanier High School art students built an altar dedicated to the students and teachers who lost their lives at the Robb Elementary School shooting. People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio's 'Stranger Things' house returns after two-year absence

SAN ANTONIO — After a two-year absence, San Antonio's “Stranger Things” house is back up and running. Life can be stranger than fiction. Take, for instance, the reappearance of San Antonio's "Stranger Things" house after it disappeared for two years. "My family at best tolerates my craziness this month, but I'm really excited," said Tessie Weaver, the creator of the house.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
'Duty to remember' | All Souls' Day service remembers migrants killed in sweltering trailer

SAN ANTONIO — With heads bowed and eyes closed, the Lord's prayer was recited before a crowd of people on Quintana Road late Sunday afternoon. The prayer was read during a memorial service for the 53 migrants who died along the road in a sweltering hot 18-wheeler in June. In September, three people were charged in the deadly human smuggling attempt.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
27 San Antonio restaurants perfect for weekday lunches

For San Antonians who spend their workweek at the office, it's easy to get in a lunchtime rut. During that hour-long respite from the 9-to-5 workday, we often find ourselves eating the same thing over and over out of convenience. But it doesn't have to be that way. San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Water System: Halloween can be scary for your pipes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System wants to remind you that witches, vampires and goblins are not the only scary things to be aware of during Halloween. As the holidays close in, clogged pipes become more and more common simply because of things flushed down toilets that should never go there.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
