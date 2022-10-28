Read full article on original website
Washington Irving wins middle school football title
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Washington Irving Middle School captured the Mid-10 Football Championship Thursday night against Buckhannon-Upshur in Buckhannon on a crisp fall evening by the score of 12-10. WI opened the scoring in the second quarter with a JR Smith 51-yard pass to a wide-open Elijah Holmes.
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that's just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who will...
Brown saw positives but not satisfied with outcome
Forty-three games into his West Virginia University coaching career, it may be too late for moral victories for Neal Brown. Almost pulling off a win — even against the No. 7 team in the country — isn’t going to do much to quiet the critics. But following a 38-point loss on the road against Texas Tech the previous week, it’s not difficult to understand why Brown saw some positives in the Mountaineers’ 41-31 loss at home to TCU — a contest that was even closer than the final score.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
Taylor County, West Virginia's Buck Run Road to temporarily close
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buck Run Road, Taylor 34, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the same hours next Monday through Nov. 10, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced. The closure is for piling wall installation and culvert replacement at...
Tailgating, historic tours and talent highlight November edition of First Friday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It's Tailgate Time for November's edition of Clarksburg's First Friday. This month's community celebration will include opportunities to replicate tailgating at a fire pit and a Biergarten, or beer garden.
Christopher Todd Timmins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with cri…
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
Police investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting t…
Morgantown, West Virginia, based Iconic Air releases "Emissions Intelligence" platform for carbon-consuming compaines
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an effort to aid high energy-intensive companies track and reduce their carbon emissions, Morgantown-based startup Iconic Air released its new Emissions Intelligence program earlier this month, a system that aims to bolster companies' ability to monitor carbon cost and use. Founded in 2020...
Alma Mae Leavitt
WESTON- Alma Mae Leavitt, 85, affectionately known as “Bye Bye” of Weston went to her Heavenly home on Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born in Vindex, MD on August 3 rd , 1937: daughter of the late Alvin M. Hanlin, Sr. and Mildred (Shugars) Hanlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Glenna Miller and Nelda Hanlin and three brothers: Alvin Hanlin, Jr., Billy Hanlin and Glenn “Mikey” Hanlin.
Man pleads guilty to Harrison County, West Virginia, crimes against health care personnel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with crimes against a paramedic and a nurse at the VA hospital, as well as fleeing recklessly following a B&E caper at an area warehouse. Arthur Woodrow Pritt Jr. entered Alford pleas to misdemeanor battery on...
Ribbon cutting held for Lucky Omen Tattoo
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lucky Omen Tattoo officials celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located at 209 N. Fourth St., Clarksburg. Operating the shop are Jason Ramirez and Caitlyn Paugh.
