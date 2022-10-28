Read full article on original website
Related
utrgvrider.com
Men’s basketball prepared to win
On Oct. 18, head coach Matt Figger and student athletes Justin Johnson and Dima Zdor participated in a Western Athletic Conference Media Day in the UTRGV Fieldhouse, giving insight into their season. Figger said he is “extremely happy” about this year’s team. “We’ve been able to get...
utrgvrider.com
Athlete of the week: Agustin Salazar
Mass communication freshman Agustin Salazar plays for the UTRGV Men’s Tennis Team. Salazar graduated from McAllen Memorial High School. He recently won the Singles H Draw Championship 3-0 at the University of Texas at San Antonio Jauer Roadrunner Invitational. Q: What do you do for fun outside of tennis?
Harlingen, Midlothian join SBLive’s Texas Top 50 football rankings (Oct. 27)
We’re taking a closer look at the top 50 teams across the Lone Star State after Week 9 of the 2022 Texas high school football season
utrgvrider.com
Bringing home the medals
Brownsville chapter wins big at Regional competition. UTRGV’s American Criminal Justice Association Brownsville chapter, Iota Kappa Chi, took home 32 medals and were named Grand Champions at the Region Two Conference hosted from Oct. 13 to 15 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Devin Perez, a criminal justice major and American...
utrgvrider.com
Announcements
The House of Fashion will hold a Spooky Pop Up Thrift Shop from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Student Union on the Edinburg campus. The Student Union will host a costume contest from 2 to 3 p.m. in Student Union Room 1.300 on the Edinburg campus. Only enrolled students may compete. There will be cash prizes: $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $75 for third place.
See What $359,000 Buys And Why In Los Fresnos, Texas
At first glance this place is just too good to be true, but it is. Put this house anywhere else and it would be going for twice the price or more. This two-story stucco home in the new Feather Ridge subdivision in Los Fresnos is located at 126 Heron Drive in Cameron County. This is a spec home, as the builder built it on the speculation that it would be sold.
utrgvrider.com
Musical tribute to veterans
In the second-ever concert held at the Edinburg Promenade Park Amphitheater, the Pre-Veteran’s Day Music Festival will feature legendary Tejano artists Roberto Pulido and his son, Bobby Pulido, UTRGV’s own Mariachi Juvenil and other musical acts at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The free event starts with performances by UTRGV...
utrgvrider.com
Bailey responds to DHR statements
UTRGV President Guy Bailey has responded to statements made in letters by Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health on the “quality of education” and “provisional” status of the UTRGV School of Medicine. DHR “unilaterally” decided to end an affiliation agreement with UTRGV after six years, according to...
Lucky ducky owners reunited with rare pet that drew birders to Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For a couple weeks, a rare mandarin duck drew people in flocks to Pendleton Park. Colorful and splashy, he waddled, swam and preened before birders and photographers who came to sneak a peek of the exotic fowl before it had a chance to fly off — or rather, to duck out. […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Taqueria earns 13th ‘Food 4 Thought: TOP Performer’ sticker
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Maria Alejos owner of Taqueria Jalisco is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at...
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Weslaco (Weslaco, TX)
According to the Weslaco Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 1000 block of North Texas Boulevard at around 2:27 a.m.
After cold front nice fall-like weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front will be moving through the Rio Grande Valley Friday afternoon bringing the threat of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The marginal severe weather risk is confined to the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties while the slight risk is further to our north around […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety
McCOOK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook. David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a helmet, was riding a Harley-Davidson […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Everything Villalobos and Gonzalez Garza said at Anzalduas groundbreaking ceremony
MISSION, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos and Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza spoke at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for a project to expand Anzalduas International Bridge. The $83-million-dollar infrastructure project will see the construction of commercial inspection facilities, including inspection booths, inspection docks, equipment, roadway, parking and sidewalks....
KRGV
City responds after advocates describe ‘unacceptable’ conditions at Weslaco animal shelter
Animal advocates said they found “unacceptable” conditions at the Weslaco animal shelter. Tracy Voss, a member of the organization Tracy’s Paws Rescue, said she visits the Weslaco Animal Care Services shelter every six weeks with a group. She described what she saw in an October 15 visit she said she attended with Weslaco Mayor David Suarez as “unacceptable.”
Texas man gets prison for murder over money owed on rooster fights
A judge has handed down a 40-year prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to a Harlingen murder that followed an argument about money owed on rooster fights.
Texas girl first child in US to die from flu this season
The death of a 3-year-old girl from Texas marks the nation's first confirmed fatal case of the flu among children in the 2022 season, according to the CDC.
Comments / 0