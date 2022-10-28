ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman rolls in SSAC showdown with Liberty County

By Kaleigh Tingelstad
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Bozeman football team rolled past Liberty County 35-7 at home in the SSAC matchup on Thursday night.

Bozeman improved to 4-5 and will host Rutherford on Friday, November 4.

Liberty County fell to 4-5 and will host Jefferson County on Friday, November 4.

WMBB

Blountstown earns revenge over Port St. Joe at home

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team earned revenge over Port St. Joe, winning 42-14 at home and taking the SSAC North League Championship. Blountstown improved to 6-4 and will have the week ahead of the playoffs. Port St. Joe fell to 7-2 and will visit Florida A&M High School on Friday, November 4.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Majette Monster Mash Tournament in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Disc Golf Club hosted the third annual ‘Majette Monster Mash’ on Saturday. The tournament is the longest running Halloween disc golf tournament in Northwest Florida. 90 athletes from multiple states competed. There were 18 holes in the tournament with a shotgun start. There were three layouts for […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay downs Rutherford, earns county and district title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay football team shut out Rutherford 34-0 at home, picking up their first county and district title in the same season since 2004. Bay improved to 8-1 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 4. Rutherford fell to 1-8 and will visit Bozeman on Friday, November 4. WATCH: Bay […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Sneads comes from behind to beat Holmes County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team earned their second win over Holmes County this season, 40-30 at home in the SSAC matchup. The Pirates improved to 9-0 and will visit Freeport on Friday, November 4. The Blue Devils fell to 5-4 and will host Destin on Friday, November 4.
SNEADS, FL
Chipley Bugle

Ida Marie Pettis Obit

Marie was born on November 14, 1956 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd Gay Sr. and Ida Mae (McKinney) Gay. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was of the Christian Faith. Marie loved spending time fishing and rocking on the front porch with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for her amazing banana pudding. Most of all Marie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Mosley sweeps Gainesville, advances to region semifinal

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team dominated Gainseville in the opening round of the playoffs, winning 3-0 and advancing to the Class 6A Region Semifinal. The Dolphins improved to 21-5 and will visit Gulf Breeze on Saturday in the region semifinal.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Scholar Athlete of the Week — Will Smiley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bay’s Will Smiley. In his junior season, just two weeks in will tore his ACL, ending his season, just as it was getting started. “The setback was was I really it was very depressing, you know, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Former Bay High player gets first collegiate touchdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay High football player, CJ Campbell scored his first collegiate touchdown for Florida State on Saturday. In the fourth quarter of the game against Georgia Tech, Campbell scored a touchdown off a seven yard run. Back in August, Florida State Head Coach, Mike Norvell announced that Campbell suffered a […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

“Zoo Boo” a big hit at Zoo World this Halloweekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local kids got to trick-or-treat on the wild side this Halloweekend. Costumed kids followed a path filled with candy and creatures at Zoo World’s annual “Zoo Boo” trick-or-treat trail. Around 30 local vendors set up along the path to give out candy and promote their business. Zoo World […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Kinard Halloween Carnival annual spooktacular event

KINARD, Fla. (WMBB)– The Kinard Halloween Carnival brought out the scariest of ghouls from all over Calhoun County to help fundraise with the Kinard Volunteer Fire Fighters Department on Saturday. The Kinard Halloween event is a standing tradition in Calhoun County and has been held for 40 years. Volunteer Fire Chief, Jody Daniels, said there […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting

Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Two local players on World Series rosters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Rutherford baseball player, Nick Nelson called up for the Phillies and Gulf Coast Baseball alum Will Smith on the Astros roster. Nelson was added to the World Series roster just ahead of Game 1, the pitcher was on the NLDS roster but did not make an appearance. Over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
WMBB

BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder

Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments. Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases. Updated: 6 hours ago. They are...
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing woman on St. George Island for almost a week. Officials said that Staci Peterson went into the park on Thursday and never returned. The Franklin County Sheriff said they are continuing search and recovery efforts but...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

Long time coming

Finally, after repeated delays and diverted funding dating back nearly two decades, the long-awaited dredging of the Eastpoint Channel has met its start date and is ready to go. Earlier this month, the Army Corps of Engineers’ contractor on the project, Mike Hooks LLC out of Westlake, Louisiana, began staging...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County students prepare for Veterans Day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some students know the sacrifices made by veterans. Third-grade students at Hiland Park Elementary School and Tyndall Academy are making cards for the veterans at Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home. In cards, students shared their thoughts and thanked them for their service. Panama City is home to a […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay one win from feat not accomplished since 2004

PANAMA CIYY, Fla. (WMBB) – With a win over Rutherford on Friday, the Bay football team will earn both a county and district title for the first time since 2004. The Tornadoes have rattled off seven consecutive wins and are in a prime position to secure a home playoff game. In that seven-game win streak, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Cousins bring new haunt to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new spook in town called ‘Sinister Shadows.’ A couple of cousins decided to make use of their late grandfather’s property by jumping into the haunted house business. They said it’s gone pretty well in their first weeks of operation. They’re hoping to knock hundreds maybe thousands of peoples’ […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
