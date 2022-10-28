Bozeman rolls in SSAC showdown with Liberty County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Bozeman football team rolled past Liberty County 35-7 at home in the SSAC matchup on Thursday night.
Bozeman improved to 4-5 and will host Rutherford on Friday, November 4.
Liberty County fell to 4-5 and will host Jefferson County on Friday, November 4.
