CLEVELAND -- Joe Woods might be authoring another unexpected turnaround. The glimpses of improvement first arrived in Cleveland's narrow loss to Baltimore, a game in which the Browns largely contained Lamar Jackson, but couldn't pull off the comeback. Faced with another premier talent under center and a number of key players out due to injury, the Browns answered the call in a big way. With an offense that currently can't run its way out of a wet paper bag, the pass-happy Bengals found the going to be difficult for most of the evening. It began with a deflected Joe Burrow pass that ended in an interception, and continued with Cleveland's constant harassment of Burrow to the tune of five sacks and a forced fumble. The Browns morphed into an unexpectedly opportunistic defense, forcing two Burrow turnovers, and more importantly, limiting an offense that averaged nearly 300 passing yards per game from Weeks 4-7. After six weeks of defensive ineptitude, the Browns are starting to look like they did in the second half of the 2021 season. It may have come in just the nick of time for Woods to keep his job -- and potentially turn around Cleveland's season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO