Panthers' Steve Wilks on WR D.J. Moore's costly penalty: 'We've got to make sure we're smart enough'
The Carolina Panthers were an extra point away from first place in the NFC South just three weeks after firing their head coach. Instead, a D.J. Moore unsportsmanlike penalty in the aftermath of his miracle 62-yard, game-tying TD catch with seconds remaining moved the potential winning extra point back 15 yards. Eddy Pineiro missed, and the Panthers would go on to fall in overtime to the Falcons, 37-34, proving they are still a club with massive growing pains in front of them despite playing spirited football for interim head coach Steve Wilks.
Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers
The Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against a divisional foe Los Angeles historically struggles against. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday the team plans to activate wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve to suit up against the 49ers. Better yet, McVay believes the third-year wideout will be set to go full speed after missing most of training camp and L.A.'s first six games with a knee injury.
Move The Sticks: Big Week 8 games & new QBs get their shot
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 8 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Cardinals at Vikings and Dolphins at Lions. Following that, the pair touch on the two games that involved the Eagles and Cowboys. Then, the trio react to the Patriots at Jets game. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss the new quarterbacks that got their shot in Week 8.
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term'
With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline nearing, some teams are looking to acquire new players to strengthen their 53-man roster. Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is a trade candidate that teams could be calling about before Tuesday's deadline. However, Chubb seems to want to stay with the organization that selected him No. 5 overall in the 2018 draft.
Colts head coach Frank Reich's job status considered to be safe
When the Colts made their surprise move on Monday and inserted second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the starting line for Sunday's game against Washington, it immediately led to more questions. Was this, for instance, a move made by a head coach who needs to win? Felt the pressure to win?
Kareem Hunt on trade talk following Browns win: 'I'm down for whatever'
CLEVELAND -- Fresh off a triumphant prime-time win over a division rival, Kareem Hunt methodically dressed at his locker Monday night. When the time came to speak, Hunt turned and revealed a Joker mask on his face, complete with movable eyebrows and mouth. The joke was on the Cincinnati Bengals...
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 9 waiver wire
I know why you're all here. You want me to find the next D'Onta Foreman and reveal him to you days before he takes the lead role on his team following the trade of the elite Pro Bowler ahead of him. (Yes, this a humble brag on the Week 7 edition of this column where I did exactly that.) Well ... the Saints do have a few hours left to possibly find a suitor for Alvin Kamara. But a) I don't expect that to happen; and b) the only guy I could confidently point to as a beneficiary in that offense might be Taysom Hill.
TRUE OR FALSE: Raiders NFL's most disappointing team? Falcons, Vikings, Seahawks for real in NFC?
Yup, it's Halloween. But after another compelling NFL Sunday in this capricious league, I have a different three-word query in mind:. On the day of ghosts, ghouls and goblins, let's separate reality from fiction on the gridiron, Schein Nine style. 1) The Raiders are the most disappointing team in the...
2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Browns win over Bengals on Monday night
CLEVELAND -- Joe Woods might be authoring another unexpected turnaround. The glimpses of improvement first arrived in Cleveland's narrow loss to Baltimore, a game in which the Browns largely contained Lamar Jackson, but couldn't pull off the comeback. Faced with another premier talent under center and a number of key players out due to injury, the Browns answered the call in a big way. With an offense that currently can't run its way out of a wet paper bag, the pass-happy Bengals found the going to be difficult for most of the evening. It began with a deflected Joe Burrow pass that ended in an interception, and continued with Cleveland's constant harassment of Burrow to the tune of five sacks and a forced fumble. The Browns morphed into an unexpectedly opportunistic defense, forcing two Burrow turnovers, and more importantly, limiting an offense that averaged nearly 300 passing yards per game from Weeks 4-7. After six weeks of defensive ineptitude, the Browns are starting to look like they did in the second half of the 2021 season. It may have come in just the nick of time for Woods to keep his job -- and potentially turn around Cleveland's season.
Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023
Barry Sanders was forever immortalized in 2004 when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Lions running back will soon receive a similar honor in the city where he spent all 10 seasons of his memorable career. The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Sanders...
Next Woman Up: Kelsey Henderson, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants
Geno Smith will have each of his top two targets on the field for Week 8. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are officially active for the Seattle Seahawks' game against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Lockett (hamstring/ribs) and Metcalf (knee) were each questionable and considered game-time...
2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Browns game on 'Monday Night Football'
WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio) In a special Halloween edition of Monday Night Football, we’ll see a matchup between the two teams that appear most appropriately dressed for the occasion: the orange-clad Bengals and Browns. After getting off to a shaky 0-2 start, Cincinnati has won four of its...
Neil Reynolds' Week 8 Wrap Up
The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed great success with outside-the-first-round draft picks. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was a second-round choice in 2019, star linebacker Dre Greenlaw went in the fifth round of the same draft and tight end George Kittle was a fifth-rounder in 2017. It's worth putting that into...
NFL stats and records, Week 8: Derrick Henry runs roughshod over Texans -- again
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. 1) Derrick Henry's Titan-ic effort against the Texans. The Texans entered their Week 8 game against Henry and the Titans with...
Sam Ehlinger's first start doesn't change issues for Colts: 'We just shot ourselves in the foot'
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger provided a semi-spark. Still, the same issues plagued Frank Reich's club in Sunday's 17-16 home loss to the Washington Commanders. "I thought he threw the ball well, I thought he looked poised, made good decisions,...
2022 NFL trade deadline: Which players are available? Which teams are buying, selling?
The NFL's trade deadline is two days away, and there already have been five players dealt over the past couple of weeks, including big names such as Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson and Robert Quinn. Who else could be on the move before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline?. Here's the latest...
Niners RB Christian McCaffrey tallies rare touchdown hat trick in comeback win
Two games into his San Francisco 49ers tenure, Christian McCaffrey is already making history. McCaffrey had passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in a brilliant second showing for San Francisco on Sunday in its 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey became the first NFL player since Pro Football Hall...
2022 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday:. Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) was ruled out versus the Bears. Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry (hip) was ruled out versus the Jaguars. Cushenberry exited the game in the second quarter and...
