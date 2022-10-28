ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Josi’s goal, 2 assists lead Predators past Blues 6-2

By JIM DIAMOND
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPEre_0ipamgwG00
1 of 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi had a goal and two assists, and the Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-2 on Thursday night to stop their five-game losing streak.

Michael McCarron, Zach Sanford, Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had three assists, and Cole Smith added two.

Robert Thomas and Brayden Schenn scored and Thomas Greiss made 35 saves for St. Louis, which has lost three straight.

McCarron and Sanford scored 37 seconds apart late in the second period to send the Predators to the second intermission with a 3-2 lead. Both scored their first goals of the season.

“We were in complete control of the game,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We were up 2-1. Two goals around our net. We’ve got to be a little harder there.”

Johansen added an insurance goal at 1:11 of the third to make it 4-2. Josi scored his first of the season at 13:06 on the power play and Granlund scored an empty-net goal with just under five minutes remaining.

“Yeah, not too hot of a start for me,” Josi said. “But I think sometimes it’s funny in hockey, you try to focus on your game, you try to focus on the process and I think it’s all about how you feel about your game and how you’re playing. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t.”

Thomas scored the game’s first goal at 1:07 of the opening period on the first Blues shot of the game.

Jeannot made it 1-all at 16:56 of the first when he tapped home a rebound on the right side.

St. Louis regained the lead at 6:24 of the second on Schenn’s power-play goal, a one-timer from the right circle.

“We have a lot of guys that are capable of scoring goals in here,” Schenn said. “We know the goals are going to come. We’re not worried. You’ve just got to keep on fighting and battling through.”

LINE CHANGES

Dissatisfied with his team’s performance since returning from two season-opening wins in Prague, Predators coach John Hynes switched up his lines. Granlund had centered the team’s top line between wingers Forsberg and Duchene. Johansen moved up to center them on Thursday. The change appeared to work, as Forsberg and Duchene assisted on Johansen’s third-period goal.

Granlund was moved to right wing on a line centered by Cody Glass with Nino Niederreiter on the left side.

After the game, Hynes credited his third and fourth lines for getting the team going.

“You want to try to have some lines that have some identities as best you can, and those guys came through tonight,” he said.

Nashville winger Eeli Tolvanen was a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

PERFECT NO MORE

Josi’s third-period goal was the first given up by the Blues’ penalty kill in 13 opportunities this season.

Blues: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Predators: Host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Blues host the Kings after Kyrou's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Bad Defense, Injuries & More

The Blues already boast a number of flaws, starting with their constant bad decision-making with the puck. When they continue to turn the puck over and make mistakes, their below-average defense can’t cover those mistakes up. The fact that both goaltenders have played as well as they have is surprising, but the Blues aren’t doing anything to take advantage of that. The only positive to take away from this past week is that they have 75 games left to fix things.
Yardbarker

Wild’s Chemistry Not Enough to Get Past Red Wings

The Minnesota Wild were off to a great start when they took on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Oct.29 but unfortunately, it didn’t last. They did get on the board first with a very nice goal within the first two minutes of the game and had great momentum, but the Red Wings found a way toward the end of the period to tie things up at one.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Jets Weekly: Connor’s Slow Start & Ehlers’ Injury

Welcome to the fourth installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets had an outstanding, drama-filled week of games. They currently sit in second...
NHL

Predators Recall Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Also Places Blueliner Mark Borowiecki on IR. Nashville, Tenn. (October 31, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL) and placed defenseman Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve (upper body). Gross, 27 (5/9/95), has...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — One of Arizona’s biggest concerns against New York was the Rangers’ dangerous power play, led Mika Zibanejad. The Coyotes managed to kill off an early penalty, but were hit with another at a crucial junction. The puck ended up on Zibanajed’s stick and he made them pay. Zibanejad broke a tie with the goal in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the Rangers kept the Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. “We have to be honest, we’re scared to death of their power play,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “They have elite players and we got away with it in the first.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens Goalies Allen, Montembeault the Big Difference for Habs

There was a point at which the Montreal Canadiens’ 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 29 was far from in the bag. There were actually several points, with the Habs at one time trailing 3-1, but, even after they had bounced back to take a 6-3 lead in the third period on the strength of two of Christian Dvorak’s eventual three goals on the night, things got tense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Wild lose in Detroit; Dumba shot hits Luff in the face

The loss ends the Wild's four game points streak while the Red Wings snapped their three-game losing streak. Minnesota is now 3-4-1 entering Sunday's fifth and final game of a long road trip in Chicago. Leading 1-0, Lucas Raymond beat Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson to tie the game 1-1 with...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy