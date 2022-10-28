ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota tops Ottawa 4-2, ends Senators’ 4-game win streak

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsFqf_0ipamYpK00
1 of 9

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Minnesota Wild beat Ottawa 4-2 Thursday night, snapping the Senators’ four-game win streak.

Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added a empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.

“I really liked the way that all four lines contributed in their own way, but yet they all contributed in the same way as far as doing the right things, getting pucks deep, staying on the right side, not allowing odd man rushes,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “I don’t remember an odd-man rush tonight. We were committed to doing the right things, and we did.”

After opening the season with consecutive road losses, Ottawa was looking to close out a five-game homestand with a perfect record. Instead, the Senators went 4-1-0.

“We get eight points out of 10, but I just think we let one slip a little bit here tonight,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. “Take nothing away from them, but you know you’d like to get a point. You’ve got your six best guys out there at the end and if we find a way to score there, you’re in overtime and maybe you steal one.”

Alex DeBrincat and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg, back in goal after missing the last game with an undisclosed ailment, stopped 36 shots.

Trailing 3-1, Ottawa made the most of a two-man advantage 4:03 into the third period when DeBrincat found a wide-open Chabot for his second goal in as many games.

With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, the Senators went on the power play and pulled Forsberg. That’s when Minnesota sealed it as Gaudreau scored into an empty net.

The Wild dominated the second period, outshooting the Senators 17-8 and carrying much of the play. Hartman netted his first of the season 4:25 into the period for a 3-1 lead.

“They came out hard,” said Forsberg. “We know how they play. They play hard and spend a lot of time in our zone and throw a lot of pucks at the net.

“I didn’t think I did quite a good job myself to have those rebounds, there was a bit too many for me I think. I want to hold on to those to give the guys a break so I’m not really happy with that.”

Fleury made key stops when Ottawa did have chances, including three huge saves late in the period with the Senators on the power play.

“He’s done it for 20 years now, so it’s not surprising,” said Zuccarello. “I played a lot against him through the years. He’s been unbelievable for us.”

DeBrincat opened the scoring 3:47 into the first, beating Fleury glove side. The Wild went on to score twice to finish the period up 2-1.

With Forsberg screened, Zuccarello had a clear lane for his fifth of the season at 7:53. Kaprizov gave the Wild the lead with 1:36 left in the period, tipping Jared Spurgeon’s point shot.

Fleury preserved the lead with a glove save on DeBrincat with 17 seconds remaining in the period.

NOTES

The Senators signed forward Mark Kastelic to a two-year contract, which has an average annual value of $835,000. Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot, who is dealing with a rib injury, took shots in practice Thursday, which was encouraging. ... Minnesota’s Tyson Jost was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. He has one assist in six games.

Minnesota: At Detroit on Saturday in the fourth game of a five-game trip.

Ottawa: At Florida on Saturday in the first of a two-game trip.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Montour scores late in 3rd, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Jets take win streak into game against the Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets (4-3-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 22-15-4 in home games last season....
NEVADA STATE
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Buffalo for Sabres Matchup

The Blackhawks play the Sabres in New York in the first season matchup between the two teams. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks meet the Sabres in Buffalo for the first matchup between the two teams this season. LAST...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Losing Streak, Bad Defense, Injuries & More

The Blues already boast a number of flaws, starting with their constant bad decision-making with the puck. When they continue to turn the puck over and make mistakes, their below-average defense can’t cover those mistakes up. The fact that both goaltenders have played as well as they have is surprising, but the Blues aren’t doing anything to take advantage of that. The only positive to take away from this past week is that they have 75 games left to fix things.
The Associated Press

No. 18 Arizona's Ramey suspended first 3 games

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona guard Courtney Ramey will be suspended the first three games of the season for participating in a non-certified per-draft camp last spring. The school announced Monday that Ramey lost an appeal for taking part in the seniors-only Portsmouth Invitational in April. Ramey will be able to play in No. 18 Arizona’s exhibition game against Western Oregon on Tuesday, but will have to sit out games against Nicholls, Southern and Utah Tech. The Portsmouth Invitational was designed for seniors who had exhausted their college eligibility, but Ramey’s participation was a bit of a gray area because the NCAA gave players an extra COVID-19 year. The camp was not played the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns.
TUCSON, AZ
NHL

Predators Recall Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Also Places Blueliner Mark Borowiecki on IR. Nashville, Tenn. (October 31, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL) and placed defenseman Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve (upper body). Gross, 27 (5/9/95), has...
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Stories from the Arizona Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Charles Lutz stood at the top of the student section at Mullett Arena, the college hockey rink that will house the NHL's Arizona Coyotes for at least the next three seasons. Below him were Arizona State University students dressed like a pineapple, a banana and a character from "Squid Game," undulating to the beat of a drum line that provided the soundtrack for the Coyotes' home opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: UGA, OSU, Tennessee make case for CFP 1

In their final games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee made compelling cases Saturday to start the race for the national championship in pole position. Save for about six sleepy minutes in the third quarter, the AP top-ranked Bulldogs romped past rival Florida. Georgia shrugged off the Gators’ third-quarter uprising and cruised home. The second-ranked Buckeyes faced a tougher test at No. 13 Penn State and found themselves down in the fourth quarter — for about 35 seconds. Ohio State ripped off 28 points in a little more than six minutes to leave Happy Valley with its best win of the season. The third-ranked Volunteers were the most impressive of all, blowing out No. 19 Kentucky in a tuneup for their showdown at Georgia next week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy