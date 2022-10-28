Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arcadia 27, Washington, Md. 8
Central of Lunenburg 14, Buckingham County 0
Dinwiddie 50, Meadowbrook 12
Essex 53, Westmoreland County 8
Freedom (W) 65, C.D. Hylton 0
Grafton 31, Smithfield 14
Lee High 61, John Battle 30
Manchester 56, Huguenot 0
Mechanicsville High School 34, Armstrong 28
North Cross 51, Hargrave Military 0
Salem 55, Hidden Valley 3
Sherando 55, Fauquier 16
Strasburg 35, Page County 0
Woodside def. Denbigh, forfeit
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0