Washington State

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arcadia 27, Washington, Md. 8

Central of Lunenburg 14, Buckingham County 0

Dinwiddie 50, Meadowbrook 12

Essex 53, Westmoreland County 8

Freedom (W) 65, C.D. Hylton 0

Grafton 31, Smithfield 14

Lee High 61, John Battle 30

Manchester 56, Huguenot 0

Mechanicsville High School 34, Armstrong 28

North Cross 51, Hargrave Military 0

Salem 55, Hidden Valley 3

Sherando 55, Fauquier 16

Strasburg 35, Page County 0

Woodside def. Denbigh, forfeit

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

