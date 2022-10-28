Thursday’s Scores

It was only an exhibition, but the Colorado men’s basketball team received ravenous reviews for its performance against Nebraska on Sunday. The Buffaloes built an early lead and were able to maintain it thanks to strong defense, rebounding and overall energy. KJ Simpson led all Buffs with 17 points while J’Vonne Hadley added 11 in his CU “debut.” Perhaps even more impressive, Colorado outrebounded Nebraska 44-35 in the exhibition, which benefited victims of the Marshall Fire. Head coach Tad Boyle rolled with the starting lineup of Simpson, Hadley, Tristan da Silva, Nique Clifford and Lawson Lovering, all of whom had strong evenings. Transfer...

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO