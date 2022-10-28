Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arvada 23, Weld Central 21
Bennett 58, Wellington 14
Brush 42, Denver West 6
Calhan 36, South Park 30
Castle View 23, Highlands Ranch 14
Cherokee Trail 28, Smoky Hill 23
Cheyenne Mountain 39, Coronado 21
Denver East 26, Mountain Range 6
Discovery Canyon 16, Pueblo East 13, 4OT
Erie 44, Greeley West 6
Fairview 24, Rocky Mountain 7
Harrison 28, Pueblo Central 16
J.K. Mullen 35, Rangeview 14
Loveland 47, Longmont 0
Lyons 58, Belleview Christian 18
Pomona 24, Lakewood 16
Ponderosa 49, Bear Creek 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
