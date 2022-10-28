ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arvada 23, Weld Central 21

Bennett 58, Wellington 14

Brush 42, Denver West 6

Calhan 36, South Park 30

Castle View 23, Highlands Ranch 14

Cherokee Trail 28, Smoky Hill 23

Cheyenne Mountain 39, Coronado 21

Denver East 26, Mountain Range 6

Discovery Canyon 16, Pueblo East 13, 4OT

Erie 44, Greeley West 6

Fairview 24, Rocky Mountain 7

Harrison 28, Pueblo Central 16

J.K. Mullen 35, Rangeview 14

Loveland 47, Longmont 0

Lyons 58, Belleview Christian 18

Pomona 24, Lakewood 16

Ponderosa 49, Bear Creek 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

