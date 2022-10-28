Read full article on original website
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling
Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...
Yardbarker
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
Yardbarker
Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers
It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
Yardbarker
Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers. Green Bay Packers (3-4) The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills....
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)
It is Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on Halloween for Monday Night Football. A well-deserved contract extension for a long-standing Browns player is the top story on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/29: Newsome Irked, Hughlett Makes Bank, and Tooting Horns
I’ve been at this part-time passion project turned full-time obsession for 20+ years now, so I sort of know all the tricks of the trade. Most of them, anyway. You can tell a lot about a site in this niche from how they handle stories broken by competitors, such as Brad Stainbrook being first with the news that the Cleveland Browns were somewhat more than just listening to offers for RB Kareem Hunt.
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Cleveland Browns will be without three key starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Giants unwilling to meet price for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants may not be willing to part ways with the draft assets needed to acquire Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Everyone naturally points to receiver," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said about Big Blue's needs coming off Sunday's 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Giants to 6-2 on the season heading into their bye week. "It's certainly a need, but the Giants are just as likely to add to their defensive line considering their struggles stopping the run this season. They lacked depth and lost veteran Nick Williams (biceps) on Sunday.
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/30: Injuries Aplenty, Stunning Hunt Rumors, and Klingon Physics Expertise
Well, I’ve got some bad news. And some good news! And more bad news. The bad news is that TE David Njoku, CB Denzel Ward, and RG Wyatt Teller are all out for the Cleveland Browns on Monday. All are starters, all are very important to this team. The...
Heart to heart about the Browns, Monday Night Football and the fans – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cincinnati comes to town on Halloween night for what should be a huge game for the Browns and their fans. It’s a massive game for Cincinnati, whose star QB Joe Burrow has never defeated the Browns. The Bengals are 4-3. They went to the Super Bowl last year and know the road back begins with winning the AFC North.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
saturdaytradition.com
Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'
Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
Browns secondary injuries and absences could have impact on Bengals game: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- As the Browns prepare to take on the Bengals on Monday night, they could do so fairly thin in their secondary. Cleveland will for sure be without starting cornerback Denzel Ward, who remains out with a concussion. The other starting corner, Greg Newsome II, is also questionable dealing with an oblique injury, as his Greedy Williams who has been listed on the injury report with an illness this week.
Browns vs. Bengals: Picks for Monday night’s Week 8 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns return home to continue their AFC North portion of the schedule, hosting the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati is 4-3 and winners of four of their last five games. The Browns, meanwhile, have lost four games in a row entering this vital stretch of the season. They have their bye next week.
