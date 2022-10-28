Russell Wilson Gets Laughed At After He Admits To Doing A 4-Hour Workout On A Plane

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Russell Wilson has been making the rounds on social media after revealing he worked out on a flight. The NFL star, 33, explained that he was sweating it out for half of a recent 8-hour flight in an interview when breaking down what he does in the air. “I don’t really get jet lagged too often. … For me, for the first two hours … I was watching the [game] film, watching all the cut-ups and everything else. And then for the next four hours, I was doing treatment on the plane,” the Cincinnati, Ohio said on Oct. 26 in England to press in video via Twitter. Russell is on the trip with the Denver Broncos to play a game at Wembley Stadium.

“I was walking up and down the aisles. Everyone was knocked out. I was doing high knees and working on my legs end everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. So that was good,” he added, also revealing he slotted in a solid one hour nap. “I felt good to go once we got [here],” he then added.

The workout part in particular got Twitter laughing non-stop, as people began re-sharing his clip and naturally, making memes, GIFs and more. “Russell Wilson for four straight hours on the plane,” one fan wrote, sharing an edited video from an ’80s dance show of people doing moves in purple leotards.

“*Trying to sleep on an 8 hour flight to London*…Russell Wilson:,” another shared, along with a video of a man dancing on stage. “If you haven’t worked with a Russell Wilson, you’re the Russell Wilson,” a third wrote.

Russell reacted to all the social media posts, seemingly in good fun. “The World didn’t give me JOY and the World can’t take it away #EternalJoy,” he said on Thursday, October 27, via Twitter, including prayer and hands up emojis.

After a successful high school and college football career, Wilson was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 where he won his first (and only thus far) Super Bowl in 2014. He stayed with the team until 2012, when he moved to the Denver Broncos on March 16, 2022. Off the field, Wilson is married to Ciara and the pair share kids Sienna Princess, 5, Win Harrison, 2, in addition to also raising Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 8.