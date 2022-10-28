ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson Gets Laughed At After He Admits To Doing A 4-Hour Workout On A Plane

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WG50B_0ipam4g100
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Russell Wilson has been making the rounds on social media after revealing he worked out on a flight. The NFL star, 33, explained that he was sweating it out for half of a recent 8-hour flight in an interview when breaking down what he does in the air. “I don’t really get jet lagged too often. … For me, for the first two hours … I was watching the [game] film, watching all the cut-ups and everything else. And then for the next four hours, I was doing treatment on the plane,” the Cincinnati, Ohio said on Oct. 26 in England to press in video via Twitter. Russell is on the trip with the Denver Broncos to play a game at Wembley Stadium.

“I was walking up and down the aisles. Everyone was knocked out. I was doing high knees and working on my legs end everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. So that was good,” he added, also revealing he slotted in a solid one hour nap. “I felt good to go once we got [here],” he then added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2losRR_0ipam4g100
Russell Wilson is seen on the field. (Shutterstock)

The workout part in particular got Twitter laughing non-stop, as people began re-sharing his clip and naturally, making memes, GIFs and more. “Russell Wilson for four straight hours on the plane,” one fan wrote, sharing an edited video from an ’80s dance show of people doing moves in purple leotards.

“*Trying to sleep on an 8 hour flight to London*…Russell Wilson:,” another shared, along with a video of a man dancing on stage. “If you haven’t worked with a Russell Wilson, you’re the Russell Wilson,” a third wrote.

Russell reacted to all the social media posts, seemingly in good fun. “The World didn’t give me JOY and the World can’t take it away #EternalJoy,” he said on Thursday, October 27, via Twitter, including prayer and hands up emojis.

After a successful high school and college football career, Wilson was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 where he won his first (and only thus far) Super Bowl in 2014. He stayed with the team until 2012, when he moved to the Denver Broncos on March 16, 2022. Off the field, Wilson is married to Ciara and the pair share kids Sienna Princess, 5, Win Harrison, 2, in addition to also raising Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 8.

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
SheKnows

Fans Are Speculating That Gisele Bündchen’s Cover-Up Tattoo May Symbolize How She’s Truly Feeling Amid the Divorce Rumors

Whether or not the divorce rumors are true, it seems to be a very transformative time for Gisele Bündchen. From sage-ing her car to taking a lot of “me” time, it seems Bündchen is doing what she says and putting herself first. Between the rumors and actual goings-on behind the scenes, it seems like there is a lot on Bündchen’s shoulders. But the model is taking it with ease, changing up her life to fit her new one — including changing some permanent parts of her body.
ClutchPoints

Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyler Lockett denies his 'no one cares who gets the credit' quote was ripping Russell Wilson

It’s hard not to read anything into what Tyler Lockett said on Sunday after his Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit,” the Seahawks receiver said after the win. “My high school coach always used to talk about that. When you look at this team that we have, we have a bunch of guys that are willing to buy in.”
SEATTLE, WA
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
253K+
Followers
23K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy