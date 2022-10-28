Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Cora Jade Gives Shoutout to ‘Mother’ AJ Lee for WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal
– As noted, NXT Superstars took part in a Halloween Battle Royal for last night’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade dressed up as former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Cora Jade gave a shoutout to her inspiration on Instagram, which you can see below. Jade...
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston Addresses Backstage Drama in AEW, Why Promos Are Like His Therapy
– AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke to the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, and he was asked about the backstage drama and rumors happening in AEW and more. Below are some highlights:. On being told in an HR meeting he can’t beat people up in the ring when he wants: “I...
411mania.com
Wardlow on Why He Misses Cody Rhodes in AEW
– The ESPR Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to TNT Champion Wardlow, who discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year. Wardlow said the following on missing Cody Rhodes’ presence in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):. I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will...
411mania.com
WWE News: MVP & Omos Attend NFL Game, Candice LeRae’s Theme Song, Canvas 2 Canvas
– MVP and Omos were in attendance at an NFL game yesterday. PWInsider reports that the two attended the Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday. – WWE posted Candice LeRae’s entrance them to the WWE Music YouTube account:. – The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2...
411mania.com
Note On How AEW Is Filming Segments Ahead of Time To Save on Travel Costs
Fightful Select reports that AEW has been regularly filming segments for talent ahead of time if they are not planned for the following week’s TV. The reason for this is to save on travel costs, as well as make it easier for talent. This way, wrestlers won’t have to fly in for two days just for a one minute backstage segment.
411mania.com
Matt Cardona: ‘Zack Ryder Is Dead. Long Live Matt Cardona!’
– Don’t expect Matt Cardona to return to WWE anytime soon and revive Zack Ryder, if his Twitter account is any indication. In a post on social media yesterday, Cardona responded to a fan tweet writing, “Be honest, would you be interested by a Ryder WWE return?”. Matt...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Acknowledges Bow Wow’s Offer To Join AEW
After Shane Strickland mentioned the idea of Bow Wow joining AEW during comments on Hey! (EW), the hip-hop artist reacted with a tweet tagging owner Tony Khan (via Wrestling Inc). “I want Bow Wow. I’m calling you out,” stated Strickland in his initial comments. “I know you got connections with training with Rikishi. That’s cool, get your training in. I want you in AEW.” Bow Wow posted back with a series of tweets apparently indicating he is absolutely down to work out an AEW deal.
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January
Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Uncle Howdy Appears On WWE Smackdown, Interrupts Bray Wyatt
Uncle Howdy made his first full appearance on WWE Smackdown, showing up to cut Bray Wyatt off once again. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt in the ring to cut a promo for the main event segment, talking about how he no longer needs to hide behind masks and is the best version of himself they’ll ever see. He said he’s been out of control for most of his life and went to a dark place sometimes, and that there will come a time when he’s no longer asked to do something horrible.
411mania.com
Emma Comments on WWE Return, Listed on SmackDown Roster
– WWE.com is now officially listing Emma as part of the SmackDown roster following her return to WWE last night on SmackDown. After the show, she also tweeted that she has come “home.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com
WWE Planning Special Wheel of Fortune Episodes Before Wrestlemania, Note On How Xavier Woods Did In His Guest Appearance
Xavier Woods was a guest on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where he won $96,350 for his charity Gamers Outreach. He won both games but failed to win the bonus rounds. Later on, he announced that WWE will be teaming up with contestants on special episodes of Wheel that will air before Wrestlemania.
411mania.com
Al Snow Recalls Owen Hart Pranking Limo Driver in WWE
Owen Hart was known as a consummate prankster, and Al Snow recently recalled a particular prank that Hart played on a limo driver. Snow spoke with Sportskeeda recently and recalled the prank, which took place when he and Jeff Jarrett were being taken to Madison Square Garden from an event in New Jersey. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE European Tour Continues This Week, WWE Playlist Looks At Buried Alive Matches,
– WWE will continue its European tour this weekend with stops in Stuttgart, Germany tonight (Porsche Arena), Dortmund, Germany tomorrow (Westfalenhalle) and Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday. – WWE Shop is now selling a Yokozuna 30th anniversary shirt. – The latest WWE Playlist looks at the complete history of buried alive...
411mania.com
Mick Foley On The Importance of Competition, Recalls Last Conversation With Tony Khan
Mick Foley appreciates the fact that there’s competition in wrestling, and he weighed in on why it’s important to have. Foley spoke a bit about the situation between WWE and AEW on the latest episode of Foley is Pod and recalled his last conversation with Tony Khan as well as why he believes its important that there be a competitor to WWE. You can see the highights below:
411mania.com
Kevin Von Erich Comments on Pics Of Zac Efron As Him in The Iron Claw
Kevin Von Erich has seen the photos of Zac Efron bulked up to play him in The Iron Claw, and he shared his thoughts on them. As noted late last week, some pics from the set of the film showed off the actor looking muscular for his role as Kevin in the upcoming film, and Kevin spoke with TMZ about the time it takes to get that in shape and more.
411mania.com
Dax Harwood on Getting Ready for ‘One Last Run’ for FTR
– In a recent post on his Instagram account over the weekend, Dax Harwood talked about the future and journey of FTR. In the caption for the post, he thanked the fans for going on the journey with them, and he said while he doesn’t know what the future is in store for them, he said he “can’t wait for One Last Run.” You can view that Instagram post by FTR member Dax Harwood below:
411mania.com
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Ricky Morton in Action
– NWA is now streaming today’s episode of NWA USA. You can check out the lineup and episode below:. * Billy Corgan to unveil NWA US Tag Team Title Belt Design. * Magic Jake Dumas and The Now vs. Wreckingball Legursky and The Illbegotten.
411mania.com
American Airlines Center Locally Advertising Triple Threat Main Event for WWE Raw
– The American Airlines Center a “Dallas Main Event” for tomorrow night’s special Halloween edition of WWE Raw show with Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match. Monday Night Raw is being held at the venue tomorrow night in Dallas, Texas....
411mania.com
WWE NXT House Show Results 10.28.22: Mandy Rose Defends Title Against Thea Hail
– WWE NXT was in action for a live event last night in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium. In the main event, Mandy Rose defended her Women’s Championship against Thea Hail, who won a Battle Royal earlier in the night to earn a title shot. Below are some results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam :
411mania.com
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Bella Twins, Ashante Adonis Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Carmella in a leopard print dress, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser getting those gains in the gym, The Bella Twins, Maryse and The Miz, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and more. You can check out some of those picks for this week below:
