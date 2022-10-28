Frances Wargo, 93, of Huron, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 at Admiral’s Pointe. She was born on September 5, 1929 in Detroit, MI to the late Anthony and Mary (Esposito) Tata. She and her family moved to Huron in 1932 and she was a 1947 Huron High School Graduate.

