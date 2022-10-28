Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
huroninsider.com
Charles Hacker
Charles “Chuck” Alva Hacker, 86, residing in Sandusky, passed away and joined his heavenly Father on Friday morning, October 28, 2022 at The Meadows at Osborn Park. Chuck was born on December 10, 1935 in Sandusky, OH to the late Leonard “Ted” Bixby and Erma Catherine (Heyman) Hacker.
huroninsider.com
Frances Wargo
Frances Wargo, 93, of Huron, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022 at Admiral’s Pointe. She was born on September 5, 1929 in Detroit, MI to the late Anthony and Mary (Esposito) Tata. She and her family moved to Huron in 1932 and she was a 1947 Huron High School Graduate.
Comments / 0