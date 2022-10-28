Read full article on original website
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?
Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
Colorado Shares 26 Amazing Ways to Upgrade Hot Chocolate
Should hot chocolate be made with water or milk? Would you drink a cup of hot milk by itself? People did and may yet. They added honey. Was great for sore throat. However you love to warm up, we're talking about ways to upgrade that cup of chocolaty goodness beyond a few tiny marshmallows.
What Happened to This Popular Grand Junction News Anchor?
Everyone in Grand Junction, Colorado is asking, "What happened to Jean Reynolds." The popular news anchor suddenly disappeared from the airwaves, leading people to wonder what had happened. Well, it turns out this isn't just an extended vacation. She will not be back on the air at KKCO, at least...
Don’t Miss These November Events In Grand Junction
If your social calendar needs spritzed up, November is the time to do it in Grand Junction. The holiday season is arriving full speed ahead, and aside from all of the traditional things you have going on during the holidays, Grand Junction's event calendar is packed to the gills with great stuff.
Grand Junction Colorado Wants These Movie Creatures For Pets
Would you like to have the Creature From The Black Lagoon as a house pet? Who wouldn't? People in Grand Junction, Colorado would love to domesticate these popular movie creatures. I asked on Facebook, "What fictional movie creature would you want as a pet?" Here's what you had to say.
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
Travel Back in Time at These Great Montrose Colorado Museums
If you’re a fan of the paranormal TV show "Ghost Adventures" – yeah, I love me some Zak - or just a longtime west slope resident, you probably know about the Museum of the Mountain West, or don’t. Zak and the boys investigated the museum back in 2018 and found some spooky evidence. It makes going to the Museum of the Mountain West even more fun knowing you could run into a spirit of a Wild West Gunslinger.
Check it Out: The Quotes Grand Junction Turns to For Inspiration
We all face challenges in our life here in Colorado and sometimes all we need is a push in the right direction to keep us going. When the going gets tough, it helps to reach out for advice from a person you trust for guidance and comfort. However, sometimes it can be hard to reach out to others, and turning to your favorite inspirational quote can provide the assurance you need.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Bacon
Did you know the average American consumes nearly 18 pounds of bacon per year? According to you, this is where you'll find the best bacon in Grand Junction, Colorado. I asked on Facebook, "Where will you find the best bacon in Grand Junction." You mentioned several excellent restaurants around the valley. In the end, one locally-owned and operated restaurant stood out from the crowd.
Own The First Home Ever Built in Grand Junction’s Alpine Valley Estates
How would you like to be the owner of the first home assigned to Grand Junction's Alpine Valley Estates? This 36-lot subdivision will feature houses priced in the $750,000 to $900,000 range. The home at 2537 G 3/8 Road is settled on lot 15 and will be known as the...
Western Colorado’s Clover Cemetery After First Snow
With the weekend's snow and rain, a trip up the Grand Mesa seemed to be in order. With that, it was past time for a visit to the Clover Cemetery near Collbran. A little past downtown Collbran you'll find a small cemetery, home to just over 400 memorials, many dating back to the mid-1800s.
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
Western Colorado’s Plateau Creek Was Chocolaty Goodness After Snow
Western Colorado's Grand Mesa experienced rain, hail, and snow, in a relatively short amount of time on Sunday, October 23, 2022. With that, the Plateau Creek was flowing in rare form over the weekend. Sunday's drive along Plateau Creek looked like something out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory....
Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable
It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
Grand Junction Shouts Out to Western Colorado High School Marching Bands
Fall is a great time of year to get out and enjoy our western Colorado high school marching bands. They make Friday night football even more exciting, and they entertain our communities during our street festivals and holiday events. Today we wanted to show some love for these hard-working groups...
Mix 104.3’s Big Reveal Will Select One of these Moms to Win A Gender Reveal
Mix 104.3 and the Birth Place at Community Hospital have partnered together to host the ultimate gender reveal where one family will have the chance to reveal their baby's gender live on the airwaves while enjoying a gender reveal party at the Mix 104.3 studios!. Plus the winning applicant will...
Mesa County Residents Should Receive Refund Check by Mail Soon
This week, don't assume that all the mail you receive is junk, because a check from Mesa County may be waiting for you if you are a resident. According to Mesa County, TABOR refund checks began being mailed on Monday, October 24, 2022. Who is Eligible for a TABOR Refund...
