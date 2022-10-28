Read full article on original website
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
Washington poll analysis: Inflation, abortion top voters' minds as election nears
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, some voters are most concerned about inflation, others about abortion, a new poll for The Spokesman-Review and KHQ-TV suggests. They overwhelmingly support continued financial and military aid to Ukraine as that nation tries to defend itself against a Russian invasion. They are about evenly...
TUCKER CARLSON: Democrats will use horrific Paul Pelosi attack to hold onto censorship
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, and calls out censorship of conservative voices on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With 99.9%...
Judge Tosses Mark Meadows’ Latest Bid to Duck Jan. 6 Subpoena
A federal judge on Monday night denied an effort by Mark Meadows, a one-time chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, to block a pair of subpoenas from the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, ruling his challenge constitutionally illegitimate. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols dismissed Meadows’ lawsuit in a 27-page ruling, saying that the House committee’s actions were shielded by the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which protects members of Congress from civil suits to do with their legislative work. “The record makes clear that the challenged subpoenas are protected legislative acts,” Nichols wrote. An attorney for Meadows said in a statement, “We will review the decision and decide on any further steps.” One subpoena that Meadows had sought to quash had sought documents and testimony from him; the other, seeking his phone data, had been sent to Verizon. The panel has been chasing Meadows since last September, with the former Trump aide attempting a number of arguments to squirm out of testifying. In December 2021, he was held in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the committee.Read it at Politico
Pa. voters still have clout. Here’s how they stack up against other states | Monday Morning Coffee
When the next Congress takes the oath of office in 2023, Pennsylvania will have one less lawmaker in the state House of Representatives. And with that loss comes a diminution of the state’s clout on Capitol Hill. Thanks to population changes, Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation will shrink by one in...
