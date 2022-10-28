ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president

SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With 99.9%...
Judge Tosses Mark Meadows’ Latest Bid to Duck Jan. 6 Subpoena

A federal judge on Monday night denied an effort by Mark Meadows, a one-time chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, to block a pair of subpoenas from the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, ruling his challenge constitutionally illegitimate. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols dismissed Meadows’ lawsuit in a 27-page ruling, saying that the House committee’s actions were shielded by the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which protects members of Congress from civil suits to do with their legislative work. “The record makes clear that the challenged subpoenas are protected legislative acts,” Nichols wrote. An attorney for Meadows said in a statement, “We will review the decision and decide on any further steps.” One subpoena that Meadows had sought to quash had sought documents and testimony from him; the other, seeking his phone data, had been sent to Verizon. The panel has been chasing Meadows since last September, with the former Trump aide attempting a number of arguments to squirm out of testifying. In December 2021, he was held in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the committee.Read it at Politico

