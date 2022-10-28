Read full article on original website
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
Yardbarker
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Ahead of Monday Night Football on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns have ruled out three key starters. Cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller, and tight end David Njoku will not give it a go this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. None of these come as a surprise with the off...
Yardbarker
Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?
It is an NFL open secret now: The Washington Commanders front office does not know exactly what to do about its "good problem to have'' in Daron Payne. Sign him to an extension? Much of that available money has been eaten up elsewhere. Lose him via free agency this offseason and take the compensatory pick? Maybe, but it'd be nice to get something more than that for such a talent.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback: The Most Cursed and Haunted Position in Sports
Pull up a chair by the campfire and I will tell you a spooky story this Halloween--a chilling tale about the most haunted and cursed profession in sports. It begins a long long time ago, when the internet was still dial-up, in a far far away land called Cleveland. The...
Why hasn’t Kareem Hunt been more involved in the passing game? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt is the focus of trade speculation as the Browns gear up to face the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday. Our Football Insider subscribers had questions about Hunt and his trade market for Mary Kay Cabot...
Yardbarker
Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
WKYC
3News' Austin Love goes one on one with Browns legend Bernie Kosar
The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Ahead of Monday's game, 3News' Austin Love went one on one with Bernie Kosar.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/29/22)
It is Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals to come to town on Halloween for Monday Night Football. A well-deserved contract extension for a long-standing Browns player is the top story on the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Yardbarker
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
Eli Manning Brings Back Chad Powers for ‘ManningCast’ (Video)
The former Giants star reprised his famous character during the “Monday Night Football” matchup.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 8 grades from around the league
Running backs led the way Sunday. The winners of the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes let the silver medalists know about it, capping another 49ers regular-season win over the Rams, while Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara and Tony Pollard led their teams to one-sided wins. Here are the Week 8 grades from around the NFL.
Browns secondary injuries and absences could have impact on Bengals game: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- As the Browns prepare to take on the Bengals on Monday night, they could do so fairly thin in their secondary. Cleveland will for sure be without starting cornerback Denzel Ward, who remains out with a concussion. The other starting corner, Greg Newsome II, is also questionable dealing with an oblique injury, as his Greedy Williams who has been listed on the injury report with an illness this week.
Yardbarker
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions
In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
Yardbarker
Joe Haden Has A Special Message For Browns Fans
Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden seems to be enjoying retirement. After a splendid career in both northeast Ohio and Pittsburgh, Haden still sticks around the game. It’s clear Haden enjoyed his time in Cleveland and still has love for fans in the area. On Saturday, he left a...
Browns vs. Bengals: 3 things to watch and game picks for Monday Night Football
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Bengals for Monday Night Football on ... well, Monday night. It is the first meeting between the two teams this season and the third divisional game for the Browns. The Bengals will be without Ja’Marr Chase, who has a hip injury, while the...
Yardbarker
49ers Make Four Moves For Week 8
49ers promoted Willie Snead to their active roster. 49ers waived OL Blake Hance. 49ers elevated WR Tay Martin and DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
Yardbarker
A Frustrated Kenny Pickett Takes Subtle Shot At Steelers OC Matt Canada After Week 8 Loss
Another week, another frustrating offensive output for the Pittsburgh Steelers . Falling 13-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Mike Tomlin ‘s team has now dropped to 2-6 entering their much needed bye week. You could see the frustrating body language from several players in black and gold on the sidelines at Lincoln Financial Field throughout the day, as the Steelers failed again to put up multiple touchdowns in one game. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett went 25/38 for 191 yards passing, with 1 interception late in the second half.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Broncos, Browns, Ravens
According to NFL Media, other teams believe if the Broncos trade someone ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, it will be OLB Bradley Chubb with the return a first-round pick or equivalent value, plus more. However, the report adds the Broncos aren’t inclined to move Chubb unless they get...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
