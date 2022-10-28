ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

How to Grow an Evergreen Arizona Cypress

Arizona Cypress has the same cultural needs as most other cypress species. A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3,500- to 6,000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress, is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season, the tree grows at a moderate two-foot pace every season, growing 25’ H x 12’ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40’ tall with age.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Strong winter storm heading to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Halloweekend! What an ideal forecast for folks who are celebrating Halloween today. It was dry and sunny with warm temps in the 80s. If you are headed out tonight, you’ll need a sweater because temperatures will be falling quickly into the 60s and 50s here in the Valley. Across Arizona, we’re seeing some high clouds up north. Otherwise, dry conditions and temps are already in the 50s.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona property taxes will see No. 3 greatest 5-year increase

You may think your property taxes are low—or high—but what will Arizona property taxes look like one, five, or 10 years from now? In Arizona, those increases taxes in property may be larger than expected. HomeAdvisor recently determined what the projected yearly property taxes will be in every...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona

The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects

PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
ARIZONA STATE
Fire Cash Buyers

Common Causes Of House Fires In Arizona

There are many factors that can contribute to house fires in Arizona, including faulty or old electrical wiring, improper use of space heaters and cooking accidents. High temperatures and dry conditions in the desert also pose a particular risk, as these conditions increase the likelihood of things like smoldering fires and flammable materials catching alight. Additionally, there are some general risk factors that increase the likelihood of fire starting, such as having unattended candles in the house or leaving electrical devices plugged in when no one is home. Overall, it is crucial for residents of Arizona to take fire safety seriously and have a plan in place for dealing with potentially dangerous situations. Whether it's ensuring that batteries are working properly on smoke detectors or keeping escape routes clear of clutter, every measure can help prevent a devastating fire from destroying homes and lives.
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission

Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
CROWNPOINT, NM
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 Oregon elk poached within 100 yards of I-5; OSP seeks public’s help

(Editor’s note: A photo of one of the elk that was poached appears in the video above and at the bottom of this story.) It what has become a near-weekly occurrence, an elk poaching has been reported in Oregon and state police are asking the public’s help to find who is responsible. This time, it was two elk and it happened the distance of a football field away from Interstate 5.
OREGON STATE
azmarijuana.com

Here Are Arizona Governor Candidates’ Views on Marijuana

In 36 states, Americans will be voting to choose their next governor on Election Day — Tuesday, November 8. In many races, there is a big contrast between the candidates’ stance on marijuana laws. Governors have a tremendous impact on cannabis policies in their states, including signing or...
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Cannabis Edibles with “Faster Onset” Just Launched in Arizona

Select Brand, a Curaleaf company, has officially launched Select X Bites, one of the first edibles on the market designed to have a faster onset while lasting longer with a stronger effect, all made possible by optimizing the absorption and delivery of THC molecules. Select X Bites debuted at Hall of Flowers today and will soon be available in Arizona, Maine, Colorado and Nevada, with other states to follow early next year.
ARIZONA STATE
