IHSA football playoffs first round highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The IHSA football first round match ups continued Saturday!. Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 8.
Springfield officials hold event to connect with residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are working to connect with members of the community in new ways. On Saturday, the first community connections event took place, where over 100 city employees from different departments focused on one area of Springfield. The event was to let citizens know...
Residents participate in downtown Springfield Halloween events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Downtown Springfield was filled with the spookiest costumes Springfield has to offer. The governor's mansion and the Old State Capitol hosted their trick-or-treating events for the community on Saturday. Organizers say it was great to get people out and about to interact with each other...
Man arrested in shooting outside Third Base Sports Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield sports bar. Antwan A. Davis, 24, was arrested Monday afternoon at his home in the 600 block of East Keys. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says Davis fired several shots toward Third...
Food drive held at Central Illinois Foodbank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru food distribution on Friday. People received a variety of healthy and fresh produce. The food given out was purchased through a grant from the Arby's Foundation. The food bank says that they've seen an increase in people using their...
CWLP helping families in need pay bills this winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can help struggling Springfield families pay for basic household bills this winter. Project Relief is through Springfield's City Water, Light and Power (CWLP). You can add a dollar or more to your monthly CWLP bill to help give payment assistance to families. To participate,...
Lincoln Home hosts its Halloween trick-or-treat event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It was a busy weekend for trick-or-treaters. The Lincoln Home hosted its Halloween event for children ages 12 and under on Saturday. There were family-friendly activities and even a costume contest at the event. The area was packed with kids dressed up hoping to get...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
