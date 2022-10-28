Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.

