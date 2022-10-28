Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Gatesville clinches first playoff appearance under Aaron Hunter
ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — The Hornets are bound for the playoffs for the first time under their new head coach with a 49-6 win over Robinson. Gatesville finishes the regular season with a 7-3 record. Robinson finishes the season against Waco-Connally on Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.
fox44news.com
No. 10 Lorena rolls to a win against Troy
TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards pounced on another win in the ‘district of doom’, taking down the Trojans, 49-21. Lorena finishes the regular season 6-3 and locks up the third spot in District 1-3A. Troy faces a tough task in their last regular season game...
fox44news.com
Play of the Week: Zha’Mauryon Lofton’s 103-yard pick-6
MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Play of the Week for week 10 goes to Zha’Mauryon Lofton and his 103-yard pick-6 in the Bulldogs 32-18 win over Rosebud-Lott. Tune into next week to see who makes the Play of the Week in week 11.
fox44news.com
Marlin holds of Rosebud-Lott in late stages
MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs jumped out to a 32-6 lead against the Cougars and never looked back, taking sole possession of second place in the district with a 32-18 win over Rosebud-Lott. Marlin ends their 2022 regular season at Valley Mills on Friday, November 4th at...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football - District 21-6A- Week 10: West Brook 20 United 7 Final
Beaumont, Tx — The West Brook Bruins keep Beaumont City bragging rights with first win of the year over United. West Brook Head Coach Chuck Langston talked with KFDM Sports about the Bruins first win of the year.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
Did you win this jackpot? $500,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Waco
If you're looking for something to celebrate alongside this rainy weather in North Texas as October is winding down, you can look to the Dallas Cowboys, maybe even the Dallas Mavericks, but you can for sure look towards Waco and it's not because of the Baylor Bears.
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
KWTX
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting
CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 27 – Oct. 28
Deputies charged Dennis Earl Berry, 55, of Winona, with unlawful possession firearm by felon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $301,000. Deputies charged...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist dies in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter closed
The Humane Society of Central Texas and The City of Waco Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks due to an outbreak of Distemper, which can be deadly.
WacoTrib.com
Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds
Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
fox44news.com
Body found at Rosebud cotton gin
ROSEBUD, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead inside of a cotton gin in Rosebud. Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cotton gin on Wednesday night after getting a tip about the man. When the deputies arrived, the man was found dead from injuries sustained.
KWTX
Waco man arrested in Robinson bank robbery allegedly bit officers, tried to take away their weapons
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Raul Ruben Morales, 37, of Waco, in the robbery of the Fidelity Bank of Texas and accuse him of attacking and biting officers as they attempted to take him into custody. Robinson Police Department officers responded to an alarm at the bank at 410...
