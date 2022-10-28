ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexia, TX

fox44news.com

Gatesville clinches first playoff appearance under Aaron Hunter

ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — The Hornets are bound for the playoffs for the first time under their new head coach with a 49-6 win over Robinson. Gatesville finishes the regular season with a 7-3 record. Robinson finishes the season against Waco-Connally on Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

No. 10 Lorena rolls to a win against Troy

TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards pounced on another win in the ‘district of doom’, taking down the Trojans, 49-21. Lorena finishes the regular season 6-3 and locks up the third spot in District 1-3A. Troy faces a tough task in their last regular season game...
LORENA, TX
fox44news.com

Marlin holds of Rosebud-Lott in late stages

MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs jumped out to a 32-6 lead against the Cougars and never looked back, taking sole possession of second place in the district with a 32-18 win over Rosebud-Lott. Marlin ends their 2022 regular season at Valley Mills on Friday, November 4th at...
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
WACO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting

CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 27 – Oct. 28

Deputies charged Dennis Earl Berry, 55, of Winona, with unlawful possession firearm by felon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $301,000. Deputies charged...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist dies in Waco crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds

Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body found at Rosebud cotton gin

ROSEBUD, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead inside of a cotton gin in Rosebud. Falls County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the cotton gin on Wednesday night after getting a tip about the man. When the deputies arrived, the man was found dead from injuries sustained.
ROSEBUD, TX

