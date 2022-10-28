MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The big news Saturday was Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen’s seven-year stint in Starkville may be over as he might be heading to the Plains to take over as Auburn AD. But, if that was true, Auburn should have made it official over the weekend. In the end, it makes one wonder how Cohen could effectively lead the MSU athletic department in the future if he is not hired.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO