WTOK-TV
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The big news Saturday was Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen’s seven-year stint in Starkville may be over as he might be heading to the Plains to take over as Auburn AD. But, if that was true, Auburn should have made it official over the weekend. In the end, it makes one wonder how Cohen could effectively lead the MSU athletic department in the future if he is not hired.
Meridian, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Thelma “Pat” Phillips
Graveside services for Pat Phillips will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday November 1, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Butler, Alabama with Brother Rodney Tyson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Phillips, 85, of Meridian,...
Enterprise, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Choctaw County makes playoffs for the 1st time since 2004
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Tigers beat University Charter 31-14 at home to advance to the postseason. The Tigers went into this game on a four way tie for 3rd place in the region and it was a simple win and your in situation. However, if Choctaw County lost this game, then the decision on who was going to make the postseason would have been decided via coin flip.
Itta Bena, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WTOK-TV
Powerball winner in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State's once-promising season slipping away
This Mississippi State season had a lot of promise. It still has a third of the way to go, but the ceiling is lower than it once was. The Bulldogs are 5-3 and 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference as they come off their open date. State opened the season with...
WTOK-TV
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone around here has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!. The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Bruins end the Raiders season in round one of the playoffs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders hosted Madison St. Joe in round one of the MAIS 5A playoffs at Grey Cobb Field. Lamar had previously shut out the Bruins 28-0 back on October 14. St. Joe came into Meridian seeking revenge. The Bruins would be the first to score...
WTOK-TV
MSU names Brett interim athletic director as Cohen resigns
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A national search is underway at Mississippi State University for a new athletic director after MSU President Mark E. Keenum announced that John Cohen resigned from the position to accept the role of athletic director at Auburn. “In many ways, MSU is a victim of our...
WTOK-TV
Neshoba Central celebrates last year’s test results
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With over 415 high school students passing many different state tests with either scoring advanced or proficient on their tests, Neshoba Central wanted to show some appreciation for their hard work. The school threw a huge block party, allowing the students to socialize with one another. Still, the work for the school does not stop as it prepares the next group of students for next year’s tests.
wtva.com
Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
WTOK-TV
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed in the Atlantic
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tracking the Tropics: We are tracking one system moving into the Caribbean Sea that has a very high chance of becoming a named system before midweek. When this system gets a name, it will become our 12th named system, which would be named Lisa. The National Hurricane...
WTOK-TV
Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have now marked off the 12th name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Tropical Storm Lisa formed late Monday morning, and at that time it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving west at 14mph. Tropical storm conditions are possible for parts of Jamaica through Monday night.
WTOK-TV
10th Annual Reading Program celebrated in Quitman
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman School District hosted its 10th Annual Reading Program. Staff used images from Charlotte’s Web to decorate Quitman Lower Elementary. Students got to enjoy seeing that theme come to life through handmade decorations in the hallways. School staff said the annual reading program...
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
WTOK-TV
Clearer skies ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going to take over our area. Luckily the rain will be moving out of our area by tomorrow, but we could still be seeing some stray showers on the back end.
WTOK-TV
LCSD breaks ground on a new CTE building
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered for the groundbreaking of the Lauderdale County School Districts’ new Career Technical Education building. This new addition to the school district will add many new opportunities for its student’s education. “And I think you could see from the support. That we...
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
