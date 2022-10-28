Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
The latest thefts were at Lamers in Menasha. Police say it's a growing problem. Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day the Postal Service recommends using the mail to return your ballot. WPS customers face higher electric bills. Updated: 2 hours ago. The state Public Service Commission will consider a...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash
The latest thefts were at Lamers in Menasha. Police say it's a growing problem. Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day the Postal Service recommends using the mail to return your ballot. WPS customers face higher electric bills. Updated: 3 hours ago. The state Public Service Commission will consider a...
fox9.com
Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border
HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound. After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
A new opportunity for students who finally get to play the game. Dance teams from all across the capital city gathered Sunday to perform under the same roof. Garver Feed Mill hosts family-friendly ‘Pumpkin Party’. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Things got spooky at Garver Feed Mill Sunday during...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
WISN
911 audio obtained in three hoax active shooter calls reveals single caller's voice
SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — A string of fake active shooter calls to dispatchers across Wisconsin onOct. 20 impacted least nine schools. Several police agencies responded while students and staff locked down. WISN 12 News obtained the 911 calls made to South Milwaukee police, Pleasant Prairie police and the Ozaukee...
UPMATTERS
Police in Wisconsin investigate shots fired between vehicles, ‘extended capacity handgun magazine’ found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday night, Fond du Lac officers responded to reports of shots fired being exchanged between two vehicles. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on October 29, in the area of West Follett Street and North Macy Street.
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested in Wisconsin after shooting at ISP officer
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An interstate police chase led to the arrest of three individuals who fled after shooting at an Illinois State Police (ISP) officer Thursday. According to an ISP press release, officers initially responded to a report of an interstate shooting on I-39 northbound near Hope Township at milepost 40 in LaSalle County.
wisconsinrightnow.com
ON THE LAM: Paroled Killer Executed Mother of 6 with Shotgun Blast to Head | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #52
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Alvin Jenkins was one of them. His release was discretionary. 52nd in the series.
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph (161 kph) seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday. Among the documents is an inspection...
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
WBAY Green Bay
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s child care crisis
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week we reported on the growing child care crisis in Wisconsin. In the Fox Valley, several child care facilities scaled back to 4 days a week instead of 5, forcing parents to scramble to find child care. It’s a microcosm of a larger problem in the industry driven by a lack of workforce due to lower compensation than day care workers can earn elsewhere.
UPMATTERS
Several guns, ammo stolen from Wisconsin Fleet Farm, officers look for suspect
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac are looking for a suspect after the Fleet Farm on South Military was broken into, and had several guns and ammunition stolen. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on...
Comments / 3