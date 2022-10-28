ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

The latest thefts were at Lamers in Menasha. Police say it's a growing problem. Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day the Postal Service recommends using the mail to return your ballot. WPS customers face higher electric bills. Updated: 2 hours ago. The state Public Service Commission will consider a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash

The latest thefts were at Lamers in Menasha. Police say it's a growing problem. Tuesday, Nov. 1, is the last day the Postal Service recommends using the mail to return your ballot. WPS customers face higher electric bills. Updated: 3 hours ago. The state Public Service Commission will consider a...
GREEN BAY, WI
fox9.com

Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash

ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border

HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound. After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween

A new opportunity for students who finally get to play the game. Dance teams from all across the capital city gathered Sunday to perform under the same roof. Garver Feed Mill hosts family-friendly ‘Pumpkin Party’. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Things got spooky at Garver Feed Mill Sunday during...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested in Wisconsin after shooting at ISP officer

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An interstate police chase led to the arrest of three individuals who fled after shooting at an Illinois State Police (ISP) officer Thursday. According to an ISP press release, officers initially responded to a report of an interstate shooting on I-39 northbound near Hope Township at milepost 40 in LaSalle County.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
CBS Minnesota

Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s child care crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week we reported on the growing child care crisis in Wisconsin. In the Fox Valley, several child care facilities scaled back to 4 days a week instead of 5, forcing parents to scramble to find child care. It’s a microcosm of a larger problem in the industry driven by a lack of workforce due to lower compensation than day care workers can earn elsewhere.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy