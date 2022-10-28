Grafton takes down Lewis County for region title
GRAFTON, W.Va – Quality defense and pair of good bounces sent Grafton to the state soccer tournament on Thursday.
The Bearcats welcomed Lewis County in front of a raucous crowd and proceeded to do what they do best.
With strong goalkeeping from Bryson Kittle and an ironclad back line, Grafton put together a clean sheet, stopping an impressive Lewis County attack at all points.
The first goal came in the 33rd minute with Layne England taking a ball from Jude Minard at the top of the box and sending a bouncing ball into the bottom right corner for the lead.
The insurance came with less than ten minutes left when Landon Hulley sent a long free kick into the box that Adrian Joyce got a head on and redirected into the goal.
The 2-0 lead held for the Bearcats and earned them the AA/A Region II championship.
Grafton will face Charleston Catholic in Beckley next Friday at 4:30 pm.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 0