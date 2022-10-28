ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Grafton takes down Lewis County for region title

By Daniel Woods
 3 days ago

GRAFTON, W.Va – Quality defense and pair of good bounces sent Grafton to the state soccer tournament on Thursday.

The Bearcats welcomed Lewis County in front of a raucous crowd and proceeded to do what they do best.

With strong goalkeeping from Bryson Kittle and an ironclad back line, Grafton put together a clean sheet, stopping an impressive Lewis County attack at all points.

The first goal came in the 33rd minute with Layne England taking a ball from Jude Minard at the top of the box and sending a bouncing ball into the bottom right corner for the lead.

The insurance came with less than ten minutes left when Landon Hulley sent a long free kick into the box that Adrian Joyce got a head on and redirected into the goal.

The 2-0 lead held for the Bearcats and earned them the AA/A Region II championship.

Grafton will face Charleston Catholic in Beckley next Friday at 4:30 pm.

