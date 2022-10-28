Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
March of Dimes helps parents advocate for their babies
TAMPA, Fla. - The March of Dimes wants to give every baby a fighting chance. The information that one family learned from March of Dimes helped save their baby's life and their story is what's right with Tampa Bay. The Coldiron family's youngest son, Maverick was born earlier this year...
fox13news.com
Parents become advocates thanks to March of Dimes
The March of Dimes wants to give every baby a fighting chance. The information that one family learned from March of Dimes helped save their baby's life and their story is what's right with Tampa Bay.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair held to address bus driver shortage
TAMPA, Fla. — The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair was held on Saturday to address the issue. What You Need To Know. The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The...
DeSantis' Education Policies Have Resulted in Massive Teacher Shortages.
Teachers Protest DeSantis(via local10.com) Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone? Florida has a shortage this year of 9000 education professionals. According to Market Realist, a news site that provides an in-depth look into various global events, the reasons are simple to understand.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
Authorities warn of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween candy boxes and toys
ORLANDO, Fla. — With Halloween around the corner, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents to be aware of what is in their children’s Halloween candy. Law enforcement officers said that they have discovered rainbow fentanyl is being laced in toy and candy boxes. Fentanyl is a highly...
FEMA set to hire hundreds in Florida to aid in hurricane recovery
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian more than a month later, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to hire hundreds of people to help out. There are more than 300 open positions available statewide, including in Orlando and Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
veronews.com
COVID again up here, and hospitalizations double
New COVID-19 infections here increased 60 percent over the past two weeks, rising from 63 cases to 101 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health, and the number of covid-positive patients hospitalized at press time was nearly double that of the previous week. “Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital has...
Brian Laundrie’s Parents Ask Judge to Protect Them From ‘Annoyance, Embarrassment,’ and ‘Oppression’ in Petito Depositions
The parents of admitted killer Brian Laundrie have filed a request to limit upcoming deposition testimony in a lawsuit filed by the parents of victim Gabby Petito. The request — technically, a motion for a protective order — says Florida law allows the Laundries to save themselves from being quizzed under oath about “irrelevant matters” and “to protect [against] annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, undue burden and expense.”
brevardtimes.com
What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?
KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
wild941.com
Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County
Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
floridapolitics.com
Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State
But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
wild941.com
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween
Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
Here's the best time to go trick or treating
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ghouls, monsters, superheroes and princesses will take over the streets Monday evening as they attempt to collect loads of candy. But when exactly will kids put on their costumes and go trick-or-treating on Halloween?. That usually depends on what time parents will be getting out...
Trick or treat: Halloween events around the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Whether you’re looking to get your fill of candy or to show off ghoulish costumes, we’ve got you covered on Halloween events around the Tampa Bay area!. Check out a couple of events going on this weekend down below. Halloween on Central. If...
