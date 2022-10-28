ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder exploring the sale of team

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who has been accused of fostering a “toxic workplace” in the NFL franchise, is considering a sale of the team. Through a team statement on Wednesday, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced that they hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions.”
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have opened a 21-day evaluation window to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. He has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
CHICAGO, IL

