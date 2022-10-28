LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have opened a 21-day evaluation window to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. He has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO