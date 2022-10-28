Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
KTVZ
JSU head coach Deion Sanders to prohibit players from leaving hotel after Takeoff shot and killed
Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders has told his players they can’t leave their hotel in Houston, Texas, this upcoming weekend in the wake of rapper Takeoff’s fatal shooting in the city. The undefeated Tigers (8-0) face Texas Southern in Houston on Saturday and in a...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
KTVZ
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder exploring the sale of team
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who has been accused of fostering a “toxic workplace” in the NFL franchise, is considering a sale of the team. Through a team statement on Wednesday, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced that they hired Bank of America Securities “to consider potential transactions.”
KTVZ
Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have opened a 21-day evaluation window to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. He has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Cavinder twins make debut as UM Hurricanes cruise past Barry 88-28 in exhibition win
Ever since their arrival on campus over the summer, the Cavinder twins have been proving to teammates and to coach Katie Meier that they are basketball players first and TikTok stars second.
Washington Commanders 'engaged in financial improprieties,' US attorney's office investigating: report
The Washington Commanders are under another investigation as they are reportedly engaged in "financial improprieties" that owner Dan Snyder was aware about.
