Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver votes down 29 budget amendments that would have defunded police patrolDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers boosts in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Are you brave enough for this scary Denver Halloween staycation?Brittany Anas
Colorado to offer more rebates for e-bikesDavid HeitzColorado State
Man arrested for firing gun at DougCo middle school flag football gameHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Related
Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
Deion Sanders leads Jackson State football fans in epic SWAC chant on College Gameday
Deion Sanders made a statement. During his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Jackson State Tigers’ football head coach turned around and led the team’s faithful fans in this epic SWAC chant. While seated at the College Gameday desk, Deion Sanders began to chant “Who is SWAC”,...
Aaron Rodgers, 3 Packers most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Bills
The Green Bay Packers Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills marks the team’s fourth consecutive loss on the season, dropping Aaron Rodgers and company to 3-5 on the year. There is no shame in losing to the Bills, possibly the best team in the NFL right now, but the Packers had their chances, and they couldn’t come through when it mattered most. In addition to Rodgers, several other Packers players like Jaire Alexander, Quay Walker, and Sammy Watkins, also played a role in the loss. Here is why these four players are most to blame for the Packers Week 8 loss to the Bills.
RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints
The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daniel Jones, 2 Giants most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Seahawks
Let’s start by saying that the New York Giants Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks does nothing to negate the fact that the G-Men are having an excellent season. In fact, this type of late loss at the end of a tight game was just about the best most Giants fans hoped for before the season started. That said, the Giants lost a big game that would have kept them in second place in the NFC East, and because of that, you have to assign some blame. So, with that, let’s talk about why Richie James, Daniel Jones, and Brian Daboll need to take responsibility for this loss.
Steve Wilks doubles down on PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision for Week 9
The Carolina Panthers appear headed towards a lengthy rebuild, but that hasn’t stopped them from remaining competitive in their latest games. In fact, the Panthers have looked very good over the past two weeks, and it has led interim head coach Steve Wilks to make a shocking decision on the team’s quarterback moving forward.
Eagles DT Jordan Davis’ timetable for return from injury, revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately did not escape their Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers completely unscathed. During their dominating win, rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis went down with an injury during the game. Davis has looked solid for the team in his limited time, and losing him for the rest of the season would […] The post Eagles DT Jordan Davis’ timetable for return from injury, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Pollard, 2 Cowboys most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears was a dangerous one. The Bears seemed to have found a winning formula against the New England Patriots in Week 7 and were going to give the Dallas D a test with their ground game. However, the Cowboys jumped out quickly on the Bears, and even with Chicago mounting a charge right before halftime and early in the second half, the Cowboys were able to fend off Chicago to get a comfortable 49-29 win. Running back Tony Pollard was the star of the game, filling in for an injured Ezekiel Elliott, but quarterback Dak Prescott and superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were big reasons for the W as well.
Kyler Murray, 2 Cardinals most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals can’t find a way to win football games consistently this season. They suffered another hard fought loss in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, and watched their record on the season fall to 3-5, putting them in last place in the NFC West. The Cardinals high expectations for the season don’t seem close to being reached at this point.
Mac Jones, Patriots get good injury news on DeVante Parker
The New England Patriots got some more good news following their 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Wide receiver DeVante Parker’s knee injury that he suffered in Sunday’s game is just a sprain, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The injury isn’t believed to be serious. With the Patriots having their bye […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots get good injury news on DeVante Parker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rashod Bateman’s foot injury more serious than originally believed
The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win in Week 8 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, it looks like they suffered a serious loss during the game, as Rashod Bateman picked up a foot injury in the contest that appears to be more severe than initially expected. Rashod Bateman injury […] The post Rashod Bateman’s foot injury more serious than originally believed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars
The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett, Browns unveil Stranger Things inspired club ahead of MNF
The Cleveland Browns are looking to break through to playoffs in the 2022 season, Myles Garrett leads the way for them on defense, but his battles go beyond the gridiron. Garrett is also honing in on this love for Stranger Things with a Dungeons & Dragons club called “The Heathens.”
Derek Carr, 2 Raiders most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders finally seemed to be recovering from their slow start to the 2022 season in Week 7 with a nice victory over the Houston Texans. But everything came crashing down around them in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, as the Raiders were shut out and ended up losing to the Saints 24-0.
D’Andre Swift, 2 Lions most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Dolphins
The Detroit Lions 2022 season has been filled with encouraging performances, but they always seem to find a way to end up on the wrong side of the final result. The Lions picked up their sixth loss of the season on Sunday afternoon, this time at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, despite leading by ten points with just over nine minutes left in the game.
Saints RB Mark Ingram avoids the worst with knee injury
The New Orleans Saints have another injury to deal with, as running back Mark Ingram was not able to finish Week 8’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday due to an apparent knee injury. However, Ingram and the Saints can still view his situation in a positive light, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reporting that the veteran tailback avoided a much more serious injury that likely would have wiped out his availability for the rest of the season.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0