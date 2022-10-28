ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, 3 Packers most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Bills

The Green Bay Packers Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills marks the team’s fourth consecutive loss on the season, dropping Aaron Rodgers and company to 3-5 on the year. There is no shame in losing to the Bills, possibly the best team in the NFL right now, but the Packers had their chances, and they couldn’t come through when it mattered most. In addition to Rodgers, several other Packers players like Jaire Alexander, Quay Walker, and Sammy Watkins, also played a role in the loss. Here is why these four players are most to blame for the Packers Week 8 loss to the Bills.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints

The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Daniel Jones, 2 Giants most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Seahawks

Let’s start by saying that the New York Giants Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks does nothing to negate the fact that the G-Men are having an excellent season. In fact, this type of late loss at the end of a tight game was just about the best most Giants fans hoped for before the season started. That said, the Giants lost a big game that would have kept them in second place in the NFC East, and because of that, you have to assign some blame. So, with that, let’s talk about why Richie James, Daniel Jones, and Brian Daboll need to take responsibility for this loss.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Eagles DT Jordan Davis’ timetable for return from injury, revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles unfortunately did not escape their Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers completely unscathed. During their dominating win, rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis went down with an injury during the game. Davis has looked solid for the team in his limited time, and losing him for the rest of the season would […] The post Eagles DT Jordan Davis’ timetable for return from injury, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Tony Pollard, 2 Cowboys most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Bears

The Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears was a dangerous one. The Bears seemed to have found a winning formula against the New England Patriots in Week 7 and were going to give the Dallas D a test with their ground game. However, the Cowboys jumped out quickly on the Bears, and even with Chicago mounting a charge right before halftime and early in the second half, the Cowboys were able to fend off Chicago to get a comfortable 49-29 win. Running back Tony Pollard was the star of the game, filling in for an injured Ezekiel Elliott, but quarterback Dak Prescott and superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were big reasons for the W as well.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray, 2 Cardinals most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals can’t find a way to win football games consistently this season. They suffered another hard fought loss in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, and watched their record on the season fall to 3-5, putting them in last place in the NFC West. The Cardinals high expectations for the season don’t seem close to being reached at this point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots get good injury news on DeVante Parker

The New England Patriots got some more good news following their 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Wide receiver DeVante Parker’s knee injury that he suffered in Sunday’s game is just a sprain, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The injury isn’t believed to be serious. With the Patriots having their bye […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots get good injury news on DeVante Parker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Rashod Bateman’s foot injury more serious than originally believed

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win in Week 8 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, it looks like they suffered a serious loss during the game, as Rashod Bateman picked up a foot injury in the contest that appears to be more severe than initially expected. Rashod Bateman injury […] The post Rashod Bateman’s foot injury more serious than originally believed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift, 2 Lions most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Dolphins

The Detroit Lions 2022 season has been filled with encouraging performances, but they always seem to find a way to end up on the wrong side of the final result. The Lions picked up their sixth loss of the season on Sunday afternoon, this time at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, despite leading by ten points with just over nine minutes left in the game.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Saints RB Mark Ingram avoids the worst with knee injury

The New Orleans Saints have another injury to deal with, as running back Mark Ingram was not able to finish Week 8’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday due to an apparent knee injury. However, Ingram and the Saints can still view his situation in a positive light, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reporting that the veteran tailback avoided a much more serious injury that likely would have wiped out his availability for the rest of the season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

