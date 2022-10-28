ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game. The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game. A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m. However, all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Blue Valley West defeats Shawnee Mission Northwest, 52-28

St. Thomas Aquinas ran wild on Paola to begin their playoff run. (Jared Koller and Nick Sloan, KCTV5 News) For the third straight season, St. James Academy ended the season for Basehor-Linwood. Bishop Miege cruises in 63-14 victory over Ottawa. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jon Holmes and Bishop Miege are...
SHAWNEE, KS
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
sportsinks.com

Sports in Kansas: Girls All-State Cross Country – 2022

Top 20 at state meet are eligible to order All-State XC patch from Sports in Kansas – Order now at [email protected] and will send back order form ASAP. State qualifiers (non-all-state and those who finished after 20th are also eligible for state qualifier patch). Results updated throughout the day. Congrats to all of the all-state athletes. Results of the top 20 are below.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
republic-online.com

Newcomer acquires Dengel & Son

TOPEKA – The Newcomer Funeral Service Group has acquired Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg, though the Dengel name and staffs are not expected to change. Dengel & Son will continue to operate under the same name and with the same team, according to a statement from Newcomer Funeral Service Group. Newcomer said it plans to provide additional support as needed.
LOUISBURG, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in the 9400 block of Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Bales in KCMO. There’s no immediate information about the victim. No suspect is in custody at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy