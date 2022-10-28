Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KC Current fans stock up on teal gear ahead of Saturday’s championship game
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- It’s a different kind of sports Friday in Kansas City. “You traditionally think of the fall being all about red, but it’s neat that Kansas City has opened its heart to enjoy red and teal,” said Ben Aken, vice president of community relations with the Kansas City Current.
KCTV 5
All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game. The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game. A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m. However, all...
KCTV 5
Blue Valley West defeats Shawnee Mission Northwest, 52-28
St. Thomas Aquinas ran wild on Paola to begin their playoff run. For the third straight season, St. James Academy ended the season for Basehor-Linwood. Bishop Miege cruises in 63-14 victory over Ottawa.
kshb.com
Under the Lights: District high school football highlights from across Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The regular season is now over in Kansas City and now it time for districts. Here are the highlights from the top district games in the Kansas City Metro-area. Check out the highlights in the video player above.
koamnewsnow.com
Galena advances to regional championship with blowout win over Anderson County
GALENA, Kan. – (WATCH) Galena tops Anderson County 38-13 in the first round of the 3A playoffs Friday night. Galena moves on to face Columbus for a regional championship next week. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
sportsinks.com
Sports in Kansas: Girls All-State Cross Country – 2022
Top 20 at state meet are eligible to order All-State XC patch from Sports in Kansas – Order now at [email protected] and will send back order form ASAP. State qualifiers (non-all-state and those who finished after 20th are also eligible for state qualifier patch). Results updated throughout the day. Congrats to all of the all-state athletes. Results of the top 20 are below.
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KCTV 5
St. James Academy ends Basehor-Linwood's season for third straight year
St. Thomas Aquinas ran wild on Paola to begin their playoff run. The Jags offense was too much for the Cougars from start to finish. Jon Holmes and Bishop Miege are one of the favorites in the Kansas 4A title race.
KCTV 5
Officials continue to investigate school illness incident at Olathe elementary school
St. Thomas Aquinas ran wild on Paola to begin their playoff run. For the third straight season, St. James Academy ended the season for Basehor-Linwood. Blue Valley West defeats Shawnee Mission Northwest, 52-28. The Jags offense was too much for the Cougars from start to finish.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: A dry Halloween will be followed by a brief temperature warm up
Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. Aquinas handles Paola to begin playoff run.
KCTV 5
Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
KCTV 5
Kansas City family searching for stolen truck that had mother's ashes, military awards
Children more likely to be hit by car on Halloween than any other day. At least 110 children are run over in driveways or parking lots every week in America. On Halloween, children are twice as likely to be run over by a car.
republic-online.com
Newcomer acquires Dengel & Son
TOPEKA – The Newcomer Funeral Service Group has acquired Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg, though the Dengel name and staffs are not expected to change. Dengel & Son will continue to operate under the same name and with the same team, according to a statement from Newcomer Funeral Service Group. Newcomer said it plans to provide additional support as needed.
KC area drought conditions turn hairline cracks into foundation fissures
When clay shrinks in drought, it can create empty spaces below your foundation, causing issues like cracks around doors and sinking homes.
KCTV 5
KC police find missing and endangered elderly woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police said they found a woman who was reported missing after she had not been seen since Sunday morning. Mavis Czarny, a 78-year-old woman, was said to be found safe.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in the 9400 block of Bales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Bales in KCMO. There’s no immediate information about the victim. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Freshman profile: Ernest Udeh Jr. an intriguing projection for Kansas
Eric Bossi joins Michael Swain as the two break down Kansas basketball freshman Ernest Udeh Jr. and what KU needs from him in 2022-23.
