nbc15.com
Gubernatorial candidates tour statewide ahead of the election
nbc15.com
City workers test machines ahead of Election Day
nbc15.com
Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg
wpr.org
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
nbc15.com
DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office detective who shot and killed a suspect in Oregon. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated that the fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23 as Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Seltzner was searching for a weapons violation suspect, who was believed to be in the 5200 block of County Road CC in Oregon.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested in Wisconsin after shooting at ISP officer
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An interstate police chase led to the arrest of three individuals who fled after shooting at an Illinois State Police (ISP) officer Thursday. According to an ISP press release, officers initially responded to a report of an interstate shooting on I-39 northbound near Hope Township at milepost 40 in LaSalle County.
empowerwisconsin.org
Josh Kaul’s assault on education
As I travel the state in my campaign for Wisconsin Attorney General, I continually hear from parents upset with the current state of public education. Their displeasure was heightened by the pandemic, which allowed parents to see firsthand what was being taught in the classroom. Parents were also fed up with schools remaining closed, denying their kids a proper education.
birchrestaurant.com
nbc15.com
MPD investigating weapons violation in Madison’s East Side
wglc.net
Trio arrested identified after I-39 incident
MENDOTA – The three individuals arrested after an alleged pursuit and shooting incident on I-39 that ended in Wisconsin have been identified. The Illinois State Police identified the suspects, 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI who faces drug charges for Fentanyl and Cocaine; 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI, who has been charged with Probation Violation, and a number of drug charges including those for Cocaine, Fentanyl, Paraphernalia, THC; and 38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI who has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and drug charges involving Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.
nbc15.com
Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
nbc15.com
Teen arrested after long Monroe Co. standoff, Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe Co. who was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were on their way to home around 6 p.m. after receiving...
Fitchburg police warn of scam calls targeting senior citizens
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police issued a notice Friday to remind the public that local authorities — like police, judges, and lawyers — will never contact residents asking for money. The warning came following a series of calls with the scammers claiming to be some sort of authority figure who claimed the call recipient’s family member has been arrested. The...
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
nbc15.com
PHOTOS: MPD officers dress as superheroes to greet pediatric hospital patients
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers brought smiles to patients at American Family Children’s Hospital in a super way Monday. Officers dressed up as superheroes- including Black Panther, Superwoman and Spiderman- while visiting the hospital and dropped off donations. UW Health said the officers are members of...
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
nbc15.com
Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Platteville woman was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly losing control of her vehicle while driving intoxicated, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office said. Lafayette Co. officials say the woman was going westbound on Truman Road in Belmont Township when she allegedly lost control of...
nbc15.com
City of Sun Prairie hosts drive-thru event in honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’
CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of ‘Prescription Drug Take-Back Day,’ communities across Wisconsin are hosting events to fight against the opioid epidemic. The City of Sun Prairie held their bi-annual drive-thru event, which provides a safe and convenient way for the community to dispose of unwanted and unused medications. The drop-off is one of 140 take-back events that were planned across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident arose from a disturbance that began at a...
