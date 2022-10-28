Man arrested after shots fired at teen in Winston-Salem near city hall, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Thursday after a teen was shot at in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Investigators said the shooting involved a 17-year-old victim after leaving the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse last Friday.

Investigators said the victim and another person started arguing outside the restaurant when the person pulled a gun out and started shooting.

Investigators said the victim ran through an alleyway of the restaurant that is connected to the Bryce A. Stuart Municipal Building. They also found several case shells on the ground and two bullet holes that hit the closed building.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old victim did know about the shooter.

Stephon Malik Holland, 22, was arrested for his outstanding warrant for arrest for discharging a weapon into an occupied property, police say.

Two handguns, ammo and marijuana were found and seized from a home on Graham Court when officers executed the search warrant.

Holland was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

He was held on a $15,000 secured bond and released to the custody of the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

