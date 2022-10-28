ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Halloween: How to burn candy calories fast

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGVbL_0ipaeeSU00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Halloween is just a few days away, and that means kids from across the Stateline will be trick-or-treating, in search of their favorite candy.

It also means many children will consume copious amounts of sugar in the days ahead. So will parents, reaching for “fun-size” treats from their kids’ Halloween hauls.

Experts say there’s nothing wrong with indulging in sugary sweetness every now and again. But, it is important to keep in mind that the calories in fun-size, even “bite-size” candy, can add up very quickly.

That said, it a good to know how many calories are in the most popular Halloween candy and just how much exercise is necessary to burn those calories.

What are the most popular Halloween candies in Illinois

Here’s a look at the number of calories in a few popular treats and some physical activities you can do to help metabolize them.

Skittles

There are 80 calories in one serving of Skittles—16 pieces. Want to burn those calories? Just do 543 jumping jacks.

Kit Kat

There are 70 calories in one Halloween-size Kit Kat. To burn them, 10 minutes on a rowing machine should do the trick.

Regular M&M’s

One fun-size of M&M’s contains 73 calories that can be burned by doing jumping jacks for nine minutes.

R eese’s Peanut Butter Cups

There are 105 calories in a single peanut butter cup. If you want to cancel those out, just go for a 7-minute jog at a 10-minute mile pace.

Milky Way, Mounds, Snickers, Twix

All three of these “fun-size” candy bars have about 80 calorie each. A great way to burn them is doing nine minutes on an elliptical machine.

Starburst

Eight pieces of Starburst candy is about 160 calories, nothing 50 minutes of Pilates can’t take care of.

Sour Patch kids

In one fun-size packet of Sour Patch Kids there are 210 calories. Burn them by doing 16 minutes of running, 37 minutes of biking, or lifting weights for 24 minutes.

Others exercises

Other exercises to burn excess sugar include pushups, crunches, swimming, power walking, and stair climbing.

The most popular Halloween candies in Illinois are Starburst (3), Kit Kat (2), and Sour Patch Kids (1). Nationwide, the top three are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, followed by Skittles and M&Ms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ history of witchcraft and sorcery

(WTVO) — Halloween is Monday, meaning that many kids will be out and about trick-or-treating dressed up as witches or sorceresses. While they might just be dressing up in these magical outfits, Illinois actually has a long history of witchcraft and sorcery. From a school of witchery to folktales about witches throughout history, Illinois is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID-19 cases increase across Illinois

(WTVO) — The expected fall COVID-19 surge has begun, as cases are starting to rise again. Thirty-eight counties across Illinois are at an elevated level, up from 26 last week. The state recorded more than 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 deaths since last Friday. There are currently more than 1,000 people hospitalized, and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Participation rate, policy has some Illinois boys’ gymnastics coaches concerned about future of sport

CHICAGO – A few coaches in a boys winter high school sport in Illinois are concerned about its future after this academic year, even if the governing body says it will return. According to the Illinois High School Association, boys gymnastics has fallen below the participation threshold. Per their updated policy, a sport that has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy