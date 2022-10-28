Halloween: How to burn candy calories fast

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Halloween is just a few days away, and that means kids from across the Stateline will be trick-or-treating, in search of their favorite candy.

It also means many children will consume copious amounts of sugar in the days ahead. So will parents, reaching for “fun-size” treats from their kids’ Halloween hauls.

Experts say there’s nothing wrong with indulging in sugary sweetness every now and again. But, it is important to keep in mind that the calories in fun-size, even “bite-size” candy, can add up very quickly.

That said, it a good to know how many calories are in the most popular Halloween candy and just how much exercise is necessary to burn those calories.

Here’s a look at the number of calories in a few popular treats and some physical activities you can do to help metabolize them.

Skittles

There are 80 calories in one serving of Skittles—16 pieces. Want to burn those calories? Just do 543 jumping jacks.

Kit Kat

There are 70 calories in one Halloween-size Kit Kat. To burn them, 10 minutes on a rowing machine should do the trick.

Regular M&M’s

One fun-size of M&M’s contains 73 calories that can be burned by doing jumping jacks for nine minutes.

R eese’s Peanut Butter Cups

There are 105 calories in a single peanut butter cup. If you want to cancel those out, just go for a 7-minute jog at a 10-minute mile pace.

Milky Way, Mounds, Snickers, Twix

All three of these “fun-size” candy bars have about 80 calorie each. A great way to burn them is doing nine minutes on an elliptical machine.

Starburst

Eight pieces of Starburst candy is about 160 calories, nothing 50 minutes of Pilates can’t take care of.

Sour Patch kids

In one fun-size packet of Sour Patch Kids there are 210 calories. Burn them by doing 16 minutes of running, 37 minutes of biking, or lifting weights for 24 minutes.

Others exercises

Other exercises to burn excess sugar include pushups, crunches, swimming, power walking, and stair climbing.

The most popular Halloween candies in Illinois are Starburst (3), Kit Kat (2), and Sour Patch Kids (1). Nationwide, the top three are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, followed by Skittles and M&Ms.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.