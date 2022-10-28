Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World Herald. October 27, 2022. Editorial: Photo ID initiative adds unnecessary burden for some Nebraska voters. Voting is a right, and no unnecessary speedbumps should be placed in the path of Nebraskans who want to exercise that right. That’s why Initiative 432, a proposed constitutional amendment to require voters...
Spending on Nebraska elections is surging, with no end in sight
Every two years, Nebraskans get inundated by political ads, mailers and text messages from candidates for federal office.
Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims
Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago.
News Channel Nebraska
OWH backs Democrat Blood: Pillen ‘rebuffed us’
For the first time in years, the state’s largest newspaper is endorsing a Democrat for governor. The Omaha World-Herald backing State Sen. Carol Blood over Republican Jim Pillen, in large part because Pillen refused to meet with the paper’s editorial board. According to its latest endorsement, “Blood met...
Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability
A group of American Legion members and others took to the streets Friday to protest a controversial pardon granted to a Legion member for a violent sex assault in 1993.
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
Ankeny couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
NEBRASKA — The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were charged in 2020 in connection with the largest poaching sting in Nebraska history. The Bowmars conducted hunts with Hidden Hills Outfitters near Broken Bow, Nebraska. The […]
Sioux City Journal
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
kmaland.com
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
Sioux City Journal
NU ramping up efforts to attract more students from beyond Nebraska's borders
As the University of Nebraska system works to reverse consecutive years of enrollment losses, its campuses are putting added emphasis on drawing more out-of-state students. The 49,560 students enrolled on NU’s campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney mark the lowest total since 2009, and the 23,805 students counted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reflected its smallest student body since 2008.
KETV.com
Nebraska corrections reports dead inmate at state penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections said a state penitentiary inmate died Saturday. Officials identified 26-year-old Philip Garcia as the dead inmate. He was serving a 26- to 46-year sentence for theft, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assaulting a peace officer out of Scotts Bluff County.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
klkntv.com
Nebraska board raises 2022-23 tax revenue projection to $6.44 billion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board thinks the state will generate hundreds of millions more than anticipated this fiscal year. The board voted Friday to increase the state’s revenue projection for the 2022-23 fiscal year by $621 million, bringing that total to $6.44 billion.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
1011now.com
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska landowners can get 3-day head start on deer hunt
LINCOLN — Landowners interested in the special landowner deer season, now in its second year, should be aware of three changes beginning in 2022. The season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season. The $8 special landowner deer...
North Platte Telegraph
Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
North Platte Telegraph
Drought worsens, with more than half of Nebraska now in extreme drought or worse
Drought conditions worsened significantly across Nebraska last week, especially in areas that are experiencing extreme drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor released by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. All but a tiny sliver of the state along the Kansas border is in at least a moderate drought, and more than...
