Real Camp Crystal Lake Just Over an Hour From Hudson Valley
Ch, ch, ch, ah, ah, ah. Did you know the camp where Friday the 13th was filmed is near the Hudson Valley? You can even take a tour. It is that spooky time of the year. Halloween will be here soon enough and if you're like me you might be binge watching horror movies all month long. Friday the 13th is arguably one the greatest horror movies of all time. The film gave us one of the most memorable villains of all time, Jason Vorhees. It also spawned 11 sequels and 1 rebooot.
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Plans Approved to Replace Beloved Hudson Valley Diner
It's the end of an era for a local landmark with lots of great memories. Two major projects were approved this week that will replace one local eyesore and create a new mecca for pot smokers. The Town of New Paltz has approved two projects this week that have been...
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million
On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Need Early Voting Info for Dutchess NY and Ulster NY? Here it is!
Election Day is November 8, 2022. How is the day of Election Day selected? It is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The earliest voting could take place is November 2, the latest would-be November 8. For 2022, the first Monday in November is the 7th, so Election Day is 11/8/2022.
Orange County Teachers Show Off Amazing Pumpkin Creations
A group of teachers and staff at one Hudson Valley School has gotten into the Halloween spirit this year by turning pumpkins into some unbelievable creations. As soon as the season change from Summer to Fall every year many of us get excited to participate in everything fall-related. We've got great apple picking, beautiful fall foliage, and some of the world's best pumpkins in the Hudson Valley. With great pumpkins, we also have some amazing pumpkin carvers!
Big Hotel Renovation In Poughkeepsie Asking for Public Suggestions
If you are a long-time resident of the Hudson Valley chances are at one time or another you have spent time at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel. It has been a focal point in Poughkeepsie for many years. Thinking back on all the times I have been to the Poughkeepsie Grand...
Poughkeepsie, NY Bars Serve Up ‘Angel Shot’ Keeping Women Safe
We've seen it too many times and heard about it in the news, about how a night out on the town takes a dangerous and traumatic turn. RAINN reports that "every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted." They add that while progress is being made every day "only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison."
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
