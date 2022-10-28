ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Poll champ Copley awaits Lady Lex in regional semifinals

LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s fairytale run through the postseason included wins over five-time defending district champ Madison and state-ranked Clear Fork and Ontario. Those obstacles pale in comparison to the one awaiting Lexington in the Sweet 16.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork takes victory lap past Upper Sandusky

BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork fashioned the final, definitive streak in a game of scoring binges to earn a 56-26 victory over Upper Sandusky in Friday night's Division IV, Region 14 playoff opener. The see-saw began early. GALLERY: Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26. Clear Fork defeated Upper Sandusky, 56-26, in...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

No. 6 Ashland suffers first loss of season at Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Ashland’s perfect season fell off the rails Saturday afternoon. Two costly fourth-quarter turnovers by the Eagles led to Hillsdale touchdowns and the Chargers shook up the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 36-20 win at Muddy Waters Stadium.
HILLSDALE, MI
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario Trick or Treat

Ontario Trick or Treaters hit the streets Saturday night. Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario still working to restore water on city's southeast side

ONTARIO -- Ontario's city crews are at Park Avenue West, Sunset Road and South Lexington-Springmill Road continued working Monday afternoon to repair breaks in water lines, according to a statement from Mayor Randy Hutchinson. The whole City of Ontario was without water starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the city...
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Mansfield Trick or Treat

Trick or treaters descended on the streets of Mansfield Saturday afternoon. Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Destination Moon exhibit at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library Nov. 1-18

MANSFIELD -- The Main Library location of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will display Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission in the 2nd-floor lobby Nov. 1 to 18. The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Panchos Tacos opens Bellville location with larger menu

BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All...
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Theaker: All options being considered in Mansfield's codes and permits department

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss Tuesday during caucus a 2023 temporary appropriations budget that includes a $33.7 million general fund. That's about a 3 percent increase over the final general fund budget for 2022. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Antonyo Travon Powell

Mansfield, Antonyo Travon Powell, 29, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital unexpectedly. Antonyo was born March 30, 1993, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Darian (Tanisha) Taylor and the late Cindy Powell. He made Mansfield his home. To plant a tree in memory of Antonyo Powell as a...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Call goes out for college students to apply as substitute teachers

MANSFIELD – The need for substitute teachers is great. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for college students to apply as substitute teachers to work in a number of area school districts. Current college students may apply at Mid-Ohio ESC for substitute teaching positions by submitting an application and...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Gerald R. Hobart

Gerald R. Hobart “Grap”, age 93, of Mansfield died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Lexington Court Care Center. To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Hobart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Karl Egner

Karl Eugene Egner, age 57, of Shelby, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield. Born August 21, 1965, in Bucyrus to Harold and Suseann (Conklin) Egner, he was a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1984 graduate of Shelby High School, he worked as a buildings and grounds supervisor for Stanley Black and Decker (formerly MTD) for over 38 years.
SHELBY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy