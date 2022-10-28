Read full article on original website
Poll champ Copley awaits Lady Lex in regional semifinals
LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s fairytale run through the postseason included wins over five-time defending district champ Madison and state-ranked Clear Fork and Ontario. Those obstacles pale in comparison to the one awaiting Lexington in the Sweet 16.
Home Sweet Home: Tygers to host Defiance in 2nd round of playoffs
MANSFIELD — The Tygers will be home for Round Two. Fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior (9-2) will host No. 13 Defiance at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division III, Region 10 quarterfinals.
Clear Fork takes victory lap past Upper Sandusky
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork fashioned the final, definitive streak in a game of scoring binges to earn a 56-26 victory over Upper Sandusky in Friday night's Division IV, Region 14 playoff opener. The see-saw began early. GALLERY: Clear Fork 56, Upper Sandusky 26. Clear Fork defeated Upper Sandusky, 56-26, in...
Colonel Crawford pounding of Margaretta sets up rematch with Carey
NORTH ROBINSON -- Colonel Crawford will get a much-anticipated rematch with Carey next week after taking care of business on Friday night. The 8th-seeded Eagles ripped No. 9 Margaretta 49-14 in a convincing Division VI, Region 22 playoff opener.
Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
No. 6 Ashland suffers first loss of season at Hillsdale
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Ashland’s perfect season fell off the rails Saturday afternoon. Two costly fourth-quarter turnovers by the Eagles led to Hillsdale touchdowns and the Chargers shook up the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 36-20 win at Muddy Waters Stadium.
United Way of Richland County & Graham Chevrolet sponsor "Win a Chevy 2022" kickoff event
MANSFIELD -- The United Way of Richland County and Graham Chevrolet will host a kick-off and press event for their partnered fundraiser “WIN A CHEVY 2022” on Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Graham Chevrolet located at 1515 W. 4th Street, Mansfield. Tickets are 1 for $30...
GALLERY: Ontario Trick or Treat
GALLERY: Ontario Trick or Treat

Ontario Trick or Treaters hit the streets Saturday night.
Ontario still working to restore water on city's southeast side
ONTARIO -- Ontario's city crews are at Park Avenue West, Sunset Road and South Lexington-Springmill Road continued working Monday afternoon to repair breaks in water lines, according to a statement from Mayor Randy Hutchinson. The whole City of Ontario was without water starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the city...
GALLERY: Mansfield Trick or Treat
GALLERY: Mansfield Trick or Treat

Trick or treaters descended on the streets of Mansfield Saturday afternoon.
Destination Moon exhibit at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library Nov. 1-18
MANSFIELD -- The Main Library location of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will display Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission in the 2nd-floor lobby Nov. 1 to 18. The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development...
Panchos Tacos opens Bellville location with larger menu
BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All...
Out of the streets and into the ring: Tyger Style Boxing works to lower youth gun violence
MANSFIELD — Jovonte Myers watched as his three youngest students practiced their punches. Over and over, they repeated the drill — pushing off the wall, hopping back and launching a right jab. GALLERY: Tyger Style Boxing. GALLERY: Gun violence statistics from the Mansfield Police Department.
Theaker: All options being considered in Mansfield's codes and permits department
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss Tuesday during caucus a 2023 temporary appropriations budget that includes a $33.7 million general fund. That's about a 3 percent increase over the final general fund budget for 2022. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a...
Antonyo Travon Powell
Mansfield, Antonyo Travon Powell, 29, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital unexpectedly. Antonyo was born March 30, 1993, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Darian (Tanisha) Taylor and the late Cindy Powell. He made Mansfield his home. To plant a tree in memory of Antonyo Powell as a...
Call goes out for college students to apply as substitute teachers
MANSFIELD – The need for substitute teachers is great. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for college students to apply as substitute teachers to work in a number of area school districts. Current college students may apply at Mid-Ohio ESC for substitute teaching positions by submitting an application and...
Gerald R. Hobart
Gerald R. Hobart “Grap”, age 93, of Mansfield died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Lexington Court Care Center. To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Hobart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Karl Egner
Karl Eugene Egner, age 57, of Shelby, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield. Born August 21, 1965, in Bucyrus to Harold and Suseann (Conklin) Egner, he was a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1984 graduate of Shelby High School, he worked as a buildings and grounds supervisor for Stanley Black and Decker (formerly MTD) for over 38 years.
Sticker Shock campaign reminds adults not to provide alcohol to minors
MANSFIELD — Julia Long peeled the back off an orange sticker, smoothed it over a can of spiked lemonade and stuck it back in the refrigerator. Then she took the can next to it and did the same thing, over and over, until a whole row of cans had been labeled with the warning.
Ontario issues State of Emergency; will shut off water at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 after line break
ONTARIO -- Due to a water main break, Ontario City Council has issued a State of Emergency. Water supply to the City of Ontario will be shut off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 to make necessary repairs to the water main.
