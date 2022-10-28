Three teams tied for top spot in Beloit Church Dartball League
BELOIT—Three teams are currently tied for the lead in the Beloit Church Dartball League.
Our Saviors Vikings, St. John Jets and Trinity Eagles all sport 5-1 records.
Right behind them are the Good Shepherd Chiefs and ROL Lightning at 4-2 each.
• The full standings: Our Savior Vikings 5-1, St. John Jets 5-1, Trinity Eagles 5-1, Good Shepherd Chiefs 4-2, ROL Lightning 4-2, Christ Lutheran Penguins 3-3, Faith Flyers 2-4, Our Saviors Trolls 1-5, Messiah Thunder 1-5, Sun Valley Heat 0-6.
• Oct. 25 results: Our Saviors Trolls 1-4-1 at Faith Flyers 4-3-3; Good Shepherd Chiefs 1-7-0 at Our Saviors Vikings 10-3-14; ROL Lightning 3-3-1 at Sun Valley Heat 0-2-0; St. John Jets 7-7-3 at Messiah Thunder 0-3-1; Chris Lutheran Penguins 0-0-2 at Trinity Eagles 1-1-0.
• Home runs: J.Nelson 2 (Our Saviors Trolls); T.Strasser 2 (Faith Flyers); J.Stevenson (Sun Valley Heat); V.Heinrich (Messiah Thunder); C.Baumann (Messiah Thunder); D.Lawderman (Clinton Penguins); T.MacCormic (Clinton Penguins).
Comments / 0