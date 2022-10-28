ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc17news.com

Halloween climatology in Central Missouri

Earlier Monday morning showers quickly exited the region to the northeast trailing behind a low pressure system. This allows for the rest of Halloween to remain dry with skies slowly clearing into the overnight hours. Temperatures officially topped out into the upper 60s across much of Mid-Missouri allowing for a warmer than average trend.
abc17news.com

No one injured in Mexico house fire

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire on Sunday in the 1200 block of Concordia Street, the department said on its social media. The fire allegedly started in the kitchen and then went up to the attic. The house sustained major fire and water damage.
abc17news.com

MidwayUSA owners donate warehouse, land in Columbia to NRA Foundation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The NRA Foundation announced on Monday that it received a donation from Larry and Brenda Potterfield, including a 139,120-square foot warehouse and 8.81 acres of land in Columbia. MidwayUSA -- a retailer of shooting, hunting, fishing and outdoor products -- is owned by the Potterfields. “We are...
