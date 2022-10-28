Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Ariana Grande is newly blond — and fans have a theory about the color change
Ariana Grande just made an announcement on social media: She has a pair of “new earrings.”. While that’s what the singer wrote in the caption accompanying an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 26, her fans didn’t miss the photo's real reveal: Grande just debuted a blond 'do!
We can’t stop looking at Joe Jonas dressed as Flo from Progressive for Halloween
Joe Jonas took a break from the pop star lifestyle to try on a new career for Halloween: insurance salesperson. The 33-year-old singer dressed up as the iconic Flo, the fictional Progressive Insurance character. Jonas posted photos on Instagram of himself rocking Flo's classic white polo, white apron, blue headband...
Taylor Swift's video for 'Anti-Hero' has been edited to delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it after activists argued it was fatphobic
A Taylor Swift music video has been edited to remove a scene accused of being fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Taylor Swift's music video for her recent single "Anti-Hero" has been edited to remove a scene that has...
Joe Jonas' brother trolls him with Taylor Swift couples costume
Frankie Jonas hit a bit too close to home with his Halloween costume this year. The 22-year-old took shots at one of his older brothers via a couples costume with his girlfriend, Anna Olson. While Frankie Jonas dressed up as his brother Joe Jonas, Olson dressed up as the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'
The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
See the TODAY anchors in their Vegas-themed costumes!
The TODAY anchors reveal their costumes for the 2022 Halloween extravaganza on the plaza, including Sheinelle as a Vegas showgirl, Willie as Elvis, Craig as Muhammad Ali, Carson as David Copperfield and Savannah and Hoda as Cirque du Soleil performers!Oct. 31, 2022.
Heidi Klum dresses as worm for annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum dressed as a worm at her star-studded 21st annual Halloween party at Sake No Hana in the new Lower East Side Moxy hotel on Monday. Klum proved to be quite the catch for her hubby, Tom Kaulitz, who dressed as a fisherman with his wormy wife hooked to his line. “I tried to think outside of the box and come up with other things and last year I was thinking, oh, a tree would be really cool, or like, a plant, and then I kind of went from plant to rainworm,” she told reporters at the red carpet on...
David Copperfield spills secrets behind Carson and Dylan’s Halloween illusion
Carson Daly channeled legendary illusionist David Copperfield to perform an impressive magic trick with some help from his special assistant, Adelaide, aka Dylan Dreyer. “Hello, everyone. My magic is a metaphor, a reminder that what you think is impossible can be achieved,” said Carson, who sported a black wig and a flowing white scarf in a nod to Copperfield's signature look.
NYPD searching for attacker of former ‘SNL’ member Chris Redd
Police are searching for the man who attacked former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Redd randomly outside the Comedy Cellar in New York.Oct. 29, 2022.
Katy Perry addressed that viral video of her eye twitching
Katy Perry weighed in on some wild theories about why her eye was noticeably twitching during a recent performance. The "Teenage Dream" singer was caught manually trying to adjust her eyelid while performing in a dress made of soda cans and aluminum tabs at her Las Vegas residency last week.
Haunted house captures hilarious moments of guests' fright
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a soot-covered coal miner bringing his son to a Kentucky basketball game, hidden cameras at a haunted house capturing guest reactions to the terrifying props, and more highs and lows.Oct. 30, 2022.
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs ‘Encanto’ songs for the 1st time — in costume!
Lin-Manuel Miranda finally lent his own voice to the hit songs of "Encanto." On the Saturday, Oct. 29, episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Miranda showcased his singing skills when he sang a medley of "Encanto" songs, including "Dos Oruguitas," "Surface Pressure," “The Family Madrigal" and "We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
Mariska Hargitay dresses as Frida Kahlo with signature flowers in her hair for Halloween
Mariska Hargitay got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star, 58, posted a pic of herself Oct. 31 on Instagram sporting Kahlo's signature look: Hargitay's long brown hair was parted in the middle and pulled back and she wore a wreath of flowers in her hair.
Nicole Richie shares adorable Halloween throwback photo of herself with Paris Hilton
Nicole Richie is celebrating Halloween weekend with a picture that fans of “The Simple Life” will love. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the fashion designer and television personality, 41, uploaded a throwback black-and-white photo to Instagram that showed her and best friend Paris Hilton posing in fairy costumes. “Happy...
See Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion for TODAY’s Halloween extravaganza
It's all coming back to us now: That was Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Celine Dion for Halloween on TODAY!. Jenna transformed into the Canadian superstar as part of TODAY's Las Vegas-themed Halloween extravaganza that also included Sheinelle Jones as a showgirl, Willie Geist as Elvis Presley, Craig Melvin as Muhammad Ali, Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who married in Las Vegas earlier this year.
Drew Barrymore reunites with ‘E.T.’ co-stars, says she believed E.T. was real
Drew Barrymore has sweet memories of believing her alien co-star in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" was real. Barrymore reunited with "E.T." cast members Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace and Robert MacNaughton on the Oct. 31 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," where the foursome shared memories from filming Steven Spielberg's classic Hollywood sci-fi movie, which hit theaters 40 years ago.
Maya Rudolph: David Letterman 'humiliated' me on his show
Maya Rudolph recently reflected on her first appearance on “The David Letterman Show” in 2009. During an interview with WSJ Magazine on Friday, Oct. 28, Rudolph did not look back on the moment in her career fondly. In fact, she told the outlet outright, “I did not have a good time.”
Peacock will now stream the Hallmark channel — including all those Christmas movies
The classic Hallmark holiday flicks are coming to Peacock just in time for the winter season. Peacock announced a deal with Hallmark Media to begin streaming live and on-demand content from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama beginning Nov. 2. The deal is the first of its kind for the streaming service. Peacock is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.
