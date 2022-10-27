Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Jake Paul Beats Anderson Silva. Does Nate Diaz Await? And What’s Next for Arnold Allen?
Following Jake Paul’s close decision win over Anderson Silva, Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to discuss:. Paul’s callout of Nate Diaz and how that fight would play out. Arnold Allen’s unceremonious win over Calvin Kattar in the UFC main event. Plus, Ariel Helwani...
The Ringer
Viral Horror: What ‘Smile’ Has In Common With ‘The Thing,’ ‘The Ring,’ and Other Cult Classics
Jake Paul Beats Anderson Silva. Does Nate Diaz Await? And What’s Next for Arnold Allen?. Plus, Ariel Helwani calls in from Arizona to give his take on the evening. Sheil Kapadia is joined by James Seltzer and Jack Fritz to talk about the Phillies’ Game 2 World Series loss to the Astros.
Comments / 0