This Saturday is the Liberty vs Freedom football game. We are having a special fundraiser/raffle for the game and 2 lucky people will win either a weekly cup of coffee for a YEAR from Bitty & Beau’s or a weekly ice cream cone for a YEAR from Hotel B with proceeds benefiting the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and the Be a Housing Hero Campaign. Enter as many times as you like with a $5 donation. See the eNews for more details.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO