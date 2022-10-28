Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'It awakens the whole person' - Sister Cor exhibits sculptures at Marywood
SCRANTON, Pa. — Sister Cor Immaculatum taught art at Marywood University for 30 years, 14 of which as head of the department. She's retired now, giving her plenty of time to pursue her other interests — like sculpture. Sister Cor, we should mention, will be 90 years old...
Final year for Halloween display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
A chance at TV news turns into 35 years at WFMZ for Rob Vaughn
For long-time Lehigh Valleyians, that line and the man reading it have been much-loved constants on local airwaves for 35 years.
Coffee with the cats; Cozy cafe offers unique concept for visitors, felines
The writing was on the wall for Prince, an all-white cat scheduled to be euthanized at an out-of-state animal shelter. And life wasn’t looking promising for Grayson, who was found wandering in the Hometown Walmart parking lot after someone splashed a substance in his bright eyes. While the two...
Special welcome home in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
October 30, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our regional nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County
WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase. The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.
Paranormal group investigates area sightings
David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
City of Pittston holds Trick or Treat on Main Street
PITTSTON - Trick or Treat on Main Street returned after being moved to Haunt on the Hill at Pittston Area during the pandemic. Doze
BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS October 28, 2022
This Saturday is the Liberty vs Freedom football game. We are having a special fundraiser/raffle for the game and 2 lucky people will win either a weekly cup of coffee for a YEAR from Bitty & Beau’s or a weekly ice cream cone for a YEAR from Hotel B with proceeds benefiting the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and the Be a Housing Hero Campaign. Enter as many times as you like with a $5 donation. See the eNews for more details.
Mike Hobbins Turkey Hunting Accident
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Mike Hobbins was left blind after a turkey hunting accident in 2010 but he won't let that ruin his love for the outdoors. With the help of Russ Wagner of TOP Calls, Mike has once again returned to the woods.
Trunk-or-Treat events held across NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of kids were out Saturday in their best costumes, hitting trunk-or-treat events all over the area. There are several different trunk-or-treats going on in the area, getting everyone in the Halloween spirit by offering several different activities, scares, and of course, candy for all. A massive crowd turned out for […]
16 To The Rescue: Thackary
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg. The 5-year-old long-haired cat...
John S. Fine High School
GNA CAMPUS – The John S. Fine High School was originally set for construction in April of 1967. The original proposal, designed by Ettore J. Lippi, set the expected cost at $4 million dollars for the building, with an anticipated seating capacity of 3,500 to 4,000 students. The intended cost rose 10-12% throughout the construction process, hitting a total cost of $5,468,055 by August of 1968, with a new seating capacity of 1,341 students. The class of 1970 was the first group of students to attend and graduate from the new Greater Nanticoke Area High School building.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Ag Day at Montoursville High School: One of the great local traditions
There are certain similarities that each school district possesses, like honors classes, sports teams, and theatrical departments. But each school also has its own individual traits; characteristics known only to them, that makes them different. Things other schools look at and say, “We don’t have anything like that.” Ag Day at Montoursville High School is one of those things. Ag Day involves over 100 high school students on a real,...
Police find emaciated pup behind bar
CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is caring for yet another abused, abandoned pup after Carbondale Police found her emaciated behind a bar on top of garbage bags. Officials with the shelter say she was 'pale all around, extremely emaciated, and terrified' when police brought...
Wright Center dental team salvages man’s damaged teeth, confidence
James Coursen shielded his top teeth from view all the time, even adopting an awkward way of holding his hand in front of his mouth during meals with friends. His smile had become a cause of embarrassment. His mouth, a source of misery. The Scranton resident, now 21, sustained an...
Condemned motel leaves more than 12 homeless
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, more than a dozen people are now without a home after being told to leave a motel because of an oil spill. "I heard a boom boom boom at the door, and I'm like, 'what is this,'" said Jason Egroff. Egroff woke...
